‘If you Doordash from an apartment, f*ck you’: Driver explains why delivering to apartments can suck in viral TikTok

A delivery driver has sparked debate on TikTok about DoorDash apartment orders.

The original video has been viewed over 50,000 times as users weigh in on delivery etiquette and whether it’s fair to have drivers drop off food at an apartment doorstep.

In the TikTok, user @highemma shows a POV supercut of herself leaving an apartment building. She snakes through the hallways, down the stairwell, around the outside of the building, and has to walk through the parking lot just to get back to her car.

“If you Doordash from an apartment, [middle finger emoji] you,” text overlay on the video reads.

In the comments section, @highemma explains how DoorDash apartment orders can unfairly penalize drivers. The long walk to and from the car allegedly negatively impacts their time rating, which can impact their overall employment.

“I hope y’all realize I’m not complaining about the job itself. I’m grateful. But customers should understand ratings tbh and respect that,” she commented.

Some users said such transactions are just part of the business.

“I live in an apartment and do it But i tip decently,” @cruz3r99 said.

“So people who live in apartments can’t use doordash or wat,” @ghoultalk commented.

But many users said they’re sensitive to Doordash apartment orders and are aware of the obstacles it presents for drivers.

“I meet the delivery drivers at their car and take my order from their window so they don’t even have to get out of their car,” @catsrcool4u said.

@highemma responded, “An angel truly. Helping your dashers make $ quicker.”

“Oh my God i live in apartment but I don’t make them come find my floor or door number I just meet them outside the building,” @denisegiselev added.

@highemma and DoorDash did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

