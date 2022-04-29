‘They don’t care at all about their customers’: TikToker says her AirBnB was dirty—and customer service responded too late for her to get a refund

A travel blogger named Lauren (@lawofwandering) claims that Airbnb “customer service royally screwed [her] over this week” in a viral TikTok. She says she arrived at a dirty Airbnb and due to delays in customer service, is now not getting any money refunded.

On April 16, Lauren posted a clip explaining the situation.”For those who don’t know, I’m living in Airbnbs at the moment and working remotely. On Sunday, I got to my Airbnb and it was very obviously not clean.”

As of April 28, the TikTok has over 282,200 views.

She says the floors were “not swept, they’re not mopped. When I look closer, there’s dirty footprints. And then I start looking around, and there’s bugs and there’s cobwebs in the kitchen. I was so grossed out.”

“I’m by myself, so naturally, I start panicking a little,” she continues in the clip. “I didn’t know where I was going to sleep that night. All I knew was I couldn’t sleep there. I had to work at 8 a.m. in the morning. It was going to get dark soon, I had to jump into action.”

She says she drove to the closest hotel to check-in for two nights and began researching how to get a refund. She also says this is the first time she’s been in this situation.

Airbnb told her to contact the host first and if the host doesn’t comply, the company will step in. Lauren says she told the host who checked and assured her the cleaners came by.

“‘So sorry it wasn’t up to your standards,’ she says,” says Lauren. She was told she could cancel for a 50% refund and that the host was giving excuses for the unclean conditions.

“It was now nighttime and I already checked into a hotel, I didn’t feel comfortable going back,” reads the text overlay.

Lauren decided to contact Airbnb directly “and they assure me they will now deal with the host.”

After 24 hours, Lauren “should have heard back from Airbnb and I didn’t.” She called Airbnb again and was told her case manager was not there. Over the next six days, she called Airbnb “without hearing back from anyone and without them letting me know what the status is because my case manager is the one who has to give me an update.”

Her case manager “finally called me yesterday” and told Lauren that she was not getting a full refund, and if she canceled her reservation now, according to the host cancellation policy, she would get 25% back.

By the time the cancellation went through, Lauren says she got “zero dollars” refunded.

“I absolutely lost it,” she says. “This is your fault for not getting back to me. Someone should have let me know. Now I’m getting no money for a dirty Airbnb that I did not stay in, and on Wednesday, someone told me I’d get a refund for a hotel.”

Lauren says she called her credit card company to refute the Airbnb charge.

In the comments, Lauren wrote: “I’m so upset about the way they handled this for me, no point of booking through a big platform if they don’t even have your back.”

Other TikTokers shared their own Airbnb nightmares in the comments. “Our host cancelled our reservation the day before we arrived in DC. Then messaged us to book off the app. Airbnb did NOTHING FOR US. I was livid.”

“And THIS reaffirms my decision to never try #airbnb,” wrote another TikToker.

“Airbnb has the worst customer service. All they do is protect their hosts they don’t care at all about their customers,” commented another.

“Airbnb just told me they won’t refund us for our trip that had bedbugs because the owner told them they didn’t have them. We sent them literal photos,” commented a TikToker.

According to Airbnb, guests are eligible for a refund if they did not stay the night in the rental. As Lauren was told, guests are not eligible for a refund “if a Host is able to resolve a serious issue quickly enough to avoid any negative impact on the stay or for a minor issue, like an unemptied trash can.”

According to a policy that starts on April 29, accommodations that are “not reasonably clean and sanitary, including bedding and towels” are a travel issue that is covered as long as it is reported, “no later than 72 hours after discovery.” Once reported within the time limit, Airbnb says it will provide a full or partial refund. As far as how much money is refunded, it depends “on the severity of the issue, the impact on the guests, whether the guests remain in the space, and the portion of the stay affected.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Airbnb and Lauren via email for comment on this story.

Today’s top stories