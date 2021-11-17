In a TikTok, a man roasts his friend for not tipping when buying coffee.

‘Y’all gotta tip if you can afford it’: TikToker films date hitting ‘no tip’ on coffee order, dividing viewers

The TikToker suggested that non-tippers were red flags.

Tricia Crimmins 

Internet Culture

Published Nov 16, 2021

In a TikTok posted on Nov. 14, @arjunloll shows someone selecting the “no tip” option when checking out on a Square register.

“When he takes you for coffee but doesn’t tip,” he wrote in the video’s overlay text. @arjunloll captioned the video with the red flag emoji. The TikTok has been viewed over 3 million times.

@arjunloll

🚩

♬ Succession Main Theme (From ” Succession”) – Geek Music

Some commenters were surprised that people tip when they get coffee.

“Tip?” wrote @iliterallydontcar3. “The coffee is already $5.”

“Normalize hitting ‘No Tip,'” commented @ddeming8.

Even baristas weighed in: “As a coffee barista, there’s no need to tip,” wrote @stfujoseph.

“Being a barista i feel we deserve tips,” wrote @mirandarrados.

Others criticized tipping as a custom.

“Why [are] Americans so obsessed with tipping,” wrote @zahraasena.

“The tipping culture in the US is ridiculous. Pay your workers to do their job,” commented @leoloverrr. “It shouldn’t be on us to pay for our meals and their employees.”

Still, some viewers were with @arjunloll, saying customers should always tip service workers.

“Guys tip,” wrote @iamshweta96. “[It’s] been an extremely hard year for service workers.”

“Nah y’all gotta tip if you can afford it,” said @nancytoledo94.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @arjunloll and Square.

*First Published: Nov 16, 2021, 6:16 pm CST

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and writes for Moment magazine and Columbia News Service. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and the Lewiston Sun Journal.

