‘Your moms are really proud of you’: Boys wear crop tops to show double standard of girls’ dress code

Over 2 million views have poured in for a viral TikTok showing boys wearing crop tops at a Canadian high school. The male students were demonstrating against their school’s dress code and treatment of female students.

A TikTok from the event has sparked discussion online with some users saying it gives them hope for the next generation.

The original video was posted by Mason Boudreau, 17, who spoke to the Daily Dot about organizing the protest.

Boudreau (@meat.man905) said many students were fed up at his school, College Heights Secondary School in British Columbia, with the way female students faced discipline because of their clothing.

“Girls at my high school just got dress coded for the dumbest reasons,” he said, “like ripped jeans or a rip too high or wearing leggings.”

He gathered a group of other boys in his grade on Snapchat and told them to wear crop tops or “scandalous clothing.” Together, they would see if the school punished male students the same way they did female students.

Boudreau cut up a T-shirt. Other boys borrowed clothing from sisters and girlfriends. On the day of the crop top protest itself, the administration did nothing.

“There was probably about 15 of us… and none of us got sent home,” Boudreau told the Daily Dot. “And we walked past the principals and they wouldn’t really do much. It was really weird to see.”

Only one boy was allegedly handed a dress code violation later in the day because his shirt had spaghetti straps.

Boudreau says many of the other students, especially girls, loved the protest and were happy to see the boys draw attention to the issue. One teacher told them privately she thought it was a great idea, according to Boudreau.

So far, there have been no changes or acknowledgment from the administration. Boudreau said as of Friday,, the boys hadn’t planned a follow-up crop demonstration. But, Boudreau said, “If it gets bad again, we might possibly do it again in the future.”

One viral stitch with the original video said the crop top protest gives them hope for their future children and has garnered over 400,000 views.

“This is what I’m talking about when I tell people that Gen Z is creating a world that I will be comfortable birthing a daughter into,” user @solvej_wren said. “Thanks guys, your moms are really proud of you.”

Other TikTok users also commented with their support.

“I learned this term this year: malicious compliance. DO IT fellas. So proud!!!” @jccnoble said.

“I have a daughter, and live in Texas and feel so hopeless but this makes me so hopeful,” @elabethanna11 commented.

Boudreau said the support online for the crop top protest has been overwhelming.

“It’s crazy to me, When people comment, like, ‘I hope my son grows up to be like you guys.’ That’s nuts to me,” he said. “Never thought I’d have that sort of impact on someone.”

College Heights Secondary School and @solvej_wren did not immediately return the Daily Dot’s requests for comment.

