TikToker records couple who allegedly crashed into his car, said ‘of course’ he’s recording because he’s Black

In a video posted on Jan. 4, a TikToker said that a “drunk couple” hit his car and drove away. When he recorded himself asking the driver for his insurance information, the driver’s girlfriend, who is Black, said that @sui_sauce is recording their conversation because he’s Black.

“Just know that my Black ass is pressing charges,” the TikToker, @sui_sauce, said in his TikTok, which has almost 290,000 likes and has been viewed over 1.5 million times.

In a follow-up video that shows his entire interaction with the driver and his girlfriend, @sui_sauce repeatedly asks the driver for his insurance information. The girlfriend asks the TikToker to calm down while her boyfriend starts honking his horn. @sui_sauce gets the couple’s license plate number.

“You can film me all you want,” the driver tells @sui_sauce. “Because I tapped your car. Show me the damage, bro.”

@sui_sauce also posted a video showing the faces of the driver and his girlfriend. He also made his default photo on TikTok the driver’s face.

“Share this so it pops up on their FYP,” he commented on the original video.

Commenters on the video took issue with what the girlfriend said to @sui_sauce.

“Ain’t [no] way someone is equating wanting insurance info to ‘being black,'” @your_favorite_broccoli commented. “As if any other race would act differently when someone hits them.”

“Why she said that like an old white lady,” @shinobiboyz wrote.

Others were rooting for @sui_sauce.

“I hope you take em to court and solo [their] bank account,” @bugsbunnysolos69 commented.

“Press all the charges,” @kingmoca2g wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sui_sauce via email.

