‘People really wanna be us’: Chinese influencer puts on blackface makeup in viral video

Video of a Chinese YouTuber and beauty guru putting on blackface resurfaced and went viral after it was recently shared on TikTok and Instagram.

The influencer, Suzy_Z_, posted the video of herself putting on blackface makeup in a video posted in April. Parts of the video were posted on TikTok by @yourhellbringer on Oct. 22 and on Instagram by @blackandasiansoulsunite on Oct. 30.

The YouTuber calls herself “Wakanda queen” in the video. Suzy_Z_ also uploaded a video of her putting on brownface in June.

Suzy_Z_ also uploads her videos to Bilibili, a video-sharing site similar to YouTube that is based in China. Her videos in blackface and brownface are in a playlist called “Global style series” on her Bilibili page. Suzy_Z_ has over a million “fans” on Bilibili and 935 subscribers on YouTube.

Comments on Suzy_Z_’s Youtube video in blackface reference harmful and racist stereotypes of both Asian and Black people. The video has 222 dislikes and 192 likes.

Suzy_Z_’s video in blackface was also posted in the subReddit r/BeautyGuruChatter. The comment thread on the post was locked by the subreddit’s moderators due to an “overwhelming amount of racist and trolling comments.”

Many commenters on @yourhellbringer’s TikTok of Suzy_Z_’s video said they didn’t understand why the influencer’s actions were offensive and/or insisted that she wasn’t doing blackface. @yourhellbringer clarified that Suzy_Z_ said she was doing “the blackface challenge.” (The Daily Dot has not been able to find Suzy_Z_’s admission of blackface.)

Other commenters debated about whether or not “race issues” are “prominent” in Asia. Some referenced whitening ingredients in Asian skincare products to prove that colorism is prominent in Asia.

“People really wanna be us to bad,” @mayaapiplia commented.

“And it’s always the ones who [hate] us too,” @yourhellbringer replied.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @yourhellbringer and @blackandasiansoulsunite. The Daily Dot was not able to reach Suzy_Z_.

