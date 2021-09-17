‘Karen’: Mother shamed for filming child cursing at Dunkin’ workers in viral TikTok

A mother has been the recipient of some online criticism after a video of her 2-year-old-boy cursing at Dunkin’ employees gained over 32,000 views on TikTok.

Posted by Dominique Tarantola, @dtarantola, the video shows her young son telling Dunkin’ employees in a drive-thru “fuck you,” and “thank you, fucker.”

“These Dunkin’ employees need a raise, being cursed out by my two year old,” text overlay on the video reads.

Before sharing this video of her son, Tarantola’s content focused on fashion and days out with her child. Her Instagram account, where she boasts 2,300 followers under the same handle, shows much the same. She began posting to TikTok in May of 2020, sharing her outfits, hauls, and clothing try-on videos.

Comments on the video itself have been turned off, but people have gone to various other videos on her account to let her know how they feel about it.

“Karen,” one called her on a previous video.

“Odd my two-year-old don’t be doing that,” one commenter wrote. “It’s definitely on her. Like at least apologize or get into him.”

Tarantola has been replying to some of the negative comments with crying laughing emoji.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dominique Tarantola on Instagram regarding this video and the criticism she has received.

