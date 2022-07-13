In a viral TikTok posted this week, customers claim Chick-fil-A workers wouldn’t let them in store to pick up their food when they arrived at closing time. In a video, they show the workers throw away their alleged food right in front of their faces through the window.

The viral video, which has over 435,800 views and was posted by TikToker Tristan (@trizzyxdz), shows the TikToker in his car at night with friends outside a Chick-fil-A which appears to be shut down for the day. He shows an order of food sitting on a table right through the window, and says it was his online order, all ready to go. However, he says that because he arrived just as the store was closing, the employees refused to hand it out to him.

“We race here…got here on time and our food is sitting right there on the counter. They closed the door on us. They saw us walking up,” the TikToker says in the video.

“They closed the door on our faces. They were three minutes late of closing either way,” one of the TikToker’s friends says as an employee starts to throw out their alleged order. “He’s picking up our food!”

“Look at him. He’s gonna take it home. Look at that. All he had to do was hand us our food,” the TikToker says in the video. “He just looked at us as he took the food! He’s throwing it in the garbage. Would Jesus do that?”

Chick-fil-A, a fast-food restaurant chain, is known for their founder’s staunch religious beliefs and donations to certain Christian causes, including infamous past donations to anti-LGBTQ Christian organizations.

“Jesus would NEVER!!!!!” the TikToker captioned the video.

Chick-fil-A also holds a reputation for its polite customer service due to investing more in employee training than other fast-food companies and encouraging workers to use pleasant phrasings—like saying “my pleasure” rather than “you’re welcome.” It is also known for a unique rule that franchisees can only own and operate one Chick-fil-A location, in order to offer a higher quality experience for customers.

The viral TikTok sparked controversy in its comments section, with users debating who is at fault for the TikToker’s order being thrown out. Many users criticized the workers in the video for not being “nice.”

“I thought they only hired nice people,” one user commented.

“Someone is getting fired,” another user argued.

“The good lord would never. Definitely hope you called corporate,” a third urged.

On the other hand, many users blamed the customers for arriving at closing time to pick up their order, saying the workers were just doing their jobs.

“Everybody mad at CFA but they came late. 10pm, doors locked. YOU DO BETTER,” one user criticized.

“On time? As in at the exact time they’re officially closed? Idk why people are so entitled,” another insulted.

Users argued back, saying it looked like the employees were looking at the TikToker and throwing away his food out of spite.

“No cause that seemed personal,” one user commented.

“Did you get your money back…[because] he was dead looking at you guys and throwing away the food,” another replied.

In a follow-up video that has over 128,500 views, the TikToker responded to users curious about what happened after his first video was filmed. He says he was refunded for the food, however, when his friend called the store manager, they did not provide any apology.

“They basically didn’t care. They were just like, ‘It’s whatever,” the TikToker says in the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chick-fil-A via email and to TikToker Tristan via both Instagram message and TikTok comment. Neither replied in time for the publication of this article.

Update 5:06 pm CT, July 13: TikToker Tristan spoke to the Daily Dot and shared the following comments on the incident.

Tristan said, “The video caused a lot of controversy. They refused service even tho the food was already made and ready to go. [I]understand they wanted to go home but as you can see in the video the staff is just standing they’re on their phone laughing and mocking.”

He continued, “[I] didn’t think it would go viral, [I] just wanted to show how inappropriate and disrespectful the staff was being. For a company who prides themselves in being kind and Christian that wasn’t very kind or Christian like of them.”

