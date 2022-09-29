‘New fear unlocked’: Woman gets kicked out of Korean barbecue restaurant for being alone, sparking debate

A video showing a woman being turned away at a Korean barbecue restaurant because she is a party of one has drawn criticism against the restaurant.

In the video posted by Sunshine Chavez (@sunshine_inthekitchen), she is led out of the building by a staff member who explains there is a two-person minimum for dining in, pointing to the policy on their sign-in sheet.

The restaurant, BWON Shabu & BBQ, did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment ahead of publication time.

“When the restaurant doesn’t let you dine in because you’re a party of 1,” Chavez captioned the video, which was viewed nearly 50,000 times. “And you’re told next time bring a friend. Maybe I’m just hungry and emotional but I definitely cried in my car.”

Many criticized the policy that resulted in Chavez being asked to leave and sympathized with her as they, too, like dining alone.

“Were all the tables full?” one commenter questioned. “I can’t understand why they would turn away a paying customer. Would make me not want to return.”

“As someone who loves eating out alone, this is a new fear unlocked lol,” another said.

Others defended the restaurant, given it is an all-you-can-eat style eatery.

“Nobody talking about how the owners don’t turn a profit taking up a hot pot table on one person though,” another commenter wrote. “I’m complaining I can’t get a couple deal for one.”

“Why are people upset at them for?” another questioned wrote. “It’s one of their rules. There’s plenty of KBBQ places in Fullerton and the OC no way y’all are mad.”

The restaurant is also now on the receiving end of a few negative reviews. Some of the latest one-star reviews on Google and Yelp reference the establishment’s two-person policy.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chavez via Instagram direct message.