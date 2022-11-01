Burger King employee making sandwich caption 'POV: the customer changes the sandwich to plain' (l) Burger King restaurant and parking lot (c) Burger King employee making sandwich caption 'POV: the customer changes the sandwich to plain' (r)

JU.STOCKER/Shutterstock @boomboombrooke/TikTok (Licensed)

‘Working in food has made me hate picky people’: Burger King worker complains about customer changing sandwich order to plain

'Like just eat what I give you goddam.'

Allyson Waller 

Allyson Waller

IRL

Posted on Nov 1, 2022

Starting one thing and being told all of sudden to do it differently can be a frustrating experience, and it’s something food service workers continually encounter, according to one TikToker.

In a recent video viewed more than 50,000 times, user B (@boomboombrooke) shows themselves starting to put together a sandwich in what appears to be a Burger King kitchen and then having to switch course after looking at the order again on a screen.

@boomboombrooke gotta REDO it all over bra. #fyp #fy #vura #burgerking ♬ original sound – brooke

B captions the video: “POV: the customer changed the sandwich to plain.” They use the TikTok sound “dumb ass bitch” from internet comedian Druski as their audio.

In the comment section, B said they recently started their position at Burger King. At the time of the order, they were wearing their headset to hear the customers order, likely through the restaurant’s drive thru. However, it seemed the customer had changed their order at the last minute.

“Sometimes it can be the person taking the order but that’s why we have headsets on in the back to make sure everything is correct,” B said in the comments section. “It can go both ways.”

Those in the comments seemed to heavily relate to B’s ordeal.

“That’s why when I’m on headset I tell them to go ahead and order and wait till they done to type the order in to prevent this,” one person said.

“Working in food has made me hate picky people, like just eat what i give you goddamn,” another commenter said.

According to some reports, proper drive-thru etiquette often includes not changing one’s order at the last minute because it can likely mess up the multi-step workflow fast-food restaurant’s have in place. Plus, it also holds up lines.

Burger King has not responded to a request for comment via email about B’s video or its policy concerning remaking orders. The Daily Dot has reached out to B via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Nov 1, 2022, 11:41 am CDT

Allyson Waller

Allyson Waller is freelance writer for the Daily Dot. She’s a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and has written for other publications such as the New York Times and the Miami Herald. Outside of the journalism world, some of her joys include delving into book recommendations from TikTok, listening to pop culture podcasts, and playing with her dog, Theo.

Allyson Waller
 