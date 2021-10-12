Karen harasses Burger King workers, tries to get into the kitchen in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows a woman trying to enter the kitchen and harassing employees at a Burger King.

@goldenarms182 posted the video, which features someone trying to get into the employee area. The overlay text reads, “Customer gone wild.”

One employee keeps the woman from getting behind the Burger King counter and tells her, “Go over there!”

A woman in a tube dress runs into front of the counter with choice words for one of the employees.

“Do you forget that me and the store manager are like this?” she says, with crossed fingers, indicating a kinship. “We were dancing earlier.”

She then calls the employee a “fat-ass bitch” and says, “The fryer’s is waiting for you! Go lick the oil.” One employee demands she leave the restaurant.

In the second part, the woman slaps her sides, seemingly believing she is making fun of the employee. She then announces she’s “Black, white, and Spanish” and asks, “Who’s Dumbo over there?”

The employee mentions asking her mother to come up, and the woman nonsensically questions, “Who’s your mama? Is it your baby daddy?”

The woman was apparently upset about the price of a meal someone ordered or attempted to order for her. “That man wanted to order me a fries, a soda, a chicken sandwich, and dessert. And they charged nine dollars,” she says.

An employee comes around to demand she leave, and the video ends.

The videos have received a combined 110,000 views since being posted on Oct. 3.

The Daily Dot reached out to @goldenarms182.

