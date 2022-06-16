Woman had Facetime date with Bumble match—2 years later, she discovers he was arrested for strangulation and is back on the app

A woman says that two years after a Facetime date with a Bumble match, she found out that he had allegedly been arrested for strangling someone.

Ashleigh Voisin (@ashleighvoisin) posted about her former Bumble match on TikTok in a video posted on Wednesday. In it, she says after seeing the man on Bumble years after their date, she asked a friend if she should contact him again. Voisin said the friend alerted her of the man’s alleged recent arrest for battery by strangulation.

“What the fuck,” Voisin said in her TikTok, which on Thursday had almost 300,000 views. “Welcome to online dating.”

Voisin shared a Bumble profile and alleged mug shot of the man, but the Daily Dot was unable to confirm his identity or arrest record.

Many commenters said that they knew the man and/or had gone on a date with him, and that his name is Mike.

“Me too. Same guy. Mike G,” @maggiechapman303 commented.

“I’ve matched with him too in the past!!!” @thatgirltiff225 wrote. “Bullet dodged!”

Some commenters shared similar experiences with matches from dating apps.

“Been there, done that. Mile long list of charges,” @meghansaunders commented.

“Was on a date and a girl comes up while he’s in the restroom and shows me his arrest record,” @sarahjhudson wrote.

“Why hasn’t anyone created a dating app where both parties are required to consent to a background check before allowing to chat with one another,” @trinatrainwreck commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Voisin via Instagram direct message and to Bumble via contact form.

