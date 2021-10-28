‘What are you looking at?’: TikToker allegedly catches boyfriend looking at photos of women while lying about it

TikToker @tiffanykristenxo allegedly caught her boyfriend looking at photos of women in bikinis on Instagram while lying about it with an ingenious mirror trick.

Captioned, “What should I do guys,” the potentially staged video shows @tiffanykristenxo secretly peeking at her boyfriend’s phone screen with a mirror between her toes. The video has garnered over 15.7 million views and 1.8 million likes since being posted six days ago.

“What are you looking at?” she questions her boyfriend.

“Cars,” he responds, as he scrolls through photos of scantily-clad women. When she asks to see his phone, he proceeds to pull up exotic cars on his phone to show her before swiping back to the naked women.

In a follow-up video that included the text overlay, “When you remember he’s a cheater,” she pulls a series of “revenge pranks” on her “cheating boyfriend.”

“Sorry guys I couldn’t break up with him ! I love him,” she captioned the video.

Posted four days ago, the video shows @tiffanykellyxo slapping her boyfriend in his sleep and pretending it didn’t happen, pouring bleach on his clothes, as well as secretly shaving his hair. The commenters on both videos are split on whether or not the videos are staged. While @tiffanykellyxo never explicitly says the videos are a prank, the couple appear to still be together in subsequent videos, and many of the couple videos on her account seem to be staged.

However, that didn’t stop commenters on the original “cheating video” from expressing frustration at the boyfriend for allegedly “cheating.” It also sparked a debate about what constitutes as cheating.

“Girl if you don’t kick his face,” @hannapranksaustin commented.

“For everyone saying it’s not cheating, you’re right. But he obviously knows he’s being disrespectful, otherwise he wouldn’t be hiding it and lying,” another user, @chevygirl04, said.

“Why does this make me mad at my husband for no reason,” @sarawood43 said.

Others, especially after viewing the TikToker’s other content, pointed out the videos may be staged.

“Almost like it was staged or something,” @nellumbo said.

“I guessed it was staged when he immediately looked over at the mirror,” @chrisherself wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @tiffanykristenxo for comment.