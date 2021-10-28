woman holding a mirror with her feet so she can see her boyfriend looking at women in swimwear on his phone

@tiffanykristenxo/TikTok

‘What are you looking at?’: TikToker allegedly catches boyfriend looking at photos of women while lying about it

When she asks to see his phone, he proceeds to pull up exotic cars on his phone to show her.

Clara Wang 

Clara Wang

Published Oct 28, 2021   Updated Oct 28, 2021, 12:15 pm CDT

TikToker @tiffanykristenxo allegedly caught her boyfriend looking at photos of women in bikinis on Instagram while lying about it with an ingenious mirror trick.

Captioned, “What should I do guys,” the potentially staged video shows @tiffanykristenxo secretly peeking at her boyfriend’s phone screen with a mirror between her toes. The video has garnered over 15.7 million views and 1.8 million likes since being posted six days ago.

“What are you looking at?” she questions her boyfriend.

@tiffanykristenxo

What should I do guys ? #cheater #cheatersgetcaught #comedy

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

“Cars,” he responds, as he scrolls through photos of scantily-clad women. When she asks to see his phone, he proceeds to pull up exotic cars on his phone to show her before swiping back to the naked women.

In a follow-up video that included the text overlay, “When you remember he’s a cheater,” she pulls a series of “revenge pranks” on her “cheating boyfriend.”

“Sorry guys I couldn’t break up with him ! I love him,” she captioned the video.

@tiffanykristenxo

Sorry guys I couldn’t break up with him ! I love him 🥺 uncensored on my IG reel #prank #cheatersgetcaught #cheater #comedy #viral #viral #fyp

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Posted four days ago, the video shows @tiffanykellyxo slapping her boyfriend in his sleep and pretending it didn’t happen, pouring bleach on his clothes, as well as secretly shaving his hair. The commenters on both videos are split on whether or not the videos are staged. While @tiffanykellyxo never explicitly says the videos are a prank, the couple appear to still be together in subsequent videos, and many of the couple videos on her account seem to be staged.

However, that didn’t stop commenters on the original “cheating video” from expressing frustration at the boyfriend for allegedly “cheating.” It also sparked a debate about what constitutes as cheating.

“Girl if you don’t kick his face,” @hannapranksaustin commented.

“For everyone saying it’s not cheating, you’re right. But he obviously knows he’s being disrespectful, otherwise he wouldn’t be hiding it and lying,” another user, @chevygirl04, said.

“Why does this make me mad at my husband for no reason,” @sarawood43 said.

Others, especially after viewing the TikToker’s other content, pointed out the videos may be staged.

“Almost like it was staged or something,” @nellumbo said.

“I guessed it was staged when he immediately looked over at the mirror,” @chrisherself wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @tiffanykristenxo for comment.

*First Published: Oct 28, 2021, 12:13 pm CDT

Clara is a full-time digital nomad writing about culture, food, and music. Her work has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, BuzzFeed, the Daily Dot, the Austin Chronicle, USA Today, and NiceKicks. She aims to be quicker on her feet than Borat's lawyers.

