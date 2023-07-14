‘It’s gotta be some kind of propaganda’: ‘Boss Baby’ Netflix show insults ‘garbage’ liberals—and liberals are confused

Sometimes the makers of kids’ movies insert jokes that only adults will understand, like in The Incredibles when Syndrome sees Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl’s kids and jokes that the couple “got busy.”

One TikToker noticed that there is a joke for adults in Boss Baby‘s Netflix show, but it’s not a euphemism for sex—it’s a crack at “liberals.”

In a TikTok posted on Thursday, TikToker Cooper Devaney (@ballwrinkle) shows a clip from The Boss Baby: Back In Business, a Netflix animation show based on the DreamWorks Animation movie Boss Baby.

In the clip, a female toddler says that someone she refers to as a “garbage baby” is “a liberal.” When she says liberal, she whispers the word.

Another clip shows the Boss Baby calling something “like negotiating with North Korea.”

“Did anybody else know that the Boss Baby is a Republican thing?” Devaney says in his video, which had almost 3 million views on Friday. “What the fuck?”

Devaney also shows a review of Boss Baby from Movieguide, a Christian film review website. Movieguide says it’s a “hilarious, heartwarming movie with strong pro-life, pro-family, pro-business messages.”

“The entire movie’s based on the premise of promoting people having babies instead of just buying puppies,” Movieguide states. “As such, it has a strong Christian, moral worldview with positive references to Heaven, angels, Jesus, and sacrifice.”

The review also says that Boss Baby has a “very strong Christian, moral worldview.”

In an interview with the Daily Dot, Devaney said that when he heard the joke about liberals in The Boss Baby: Back In Business, he thought it was “shocking and jarring and hilarious.” The TikToker said he was particularly shocked because known liberal actors Alec Baldwin and Lisa Kudrow were part of the original movie.

“I think it’s designed to be satire, but that makes no sense” because the show is for children who probably don’t understand satire, Devaney told the Daily Dot. “On some level, it’s gotta be some kind of propaganda.”

While some commenters on Devaney’s video were surprised at the show’s joke about liberals, others said it tracked.

“To be honest I kind of got that vibe,” @subtle.tint commented. “I can’t explain it but something felt.. right wing.”

“Baby is literally a business man, a capitalist,” @blueboynv wrote. “Like come on keep up.”