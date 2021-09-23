Update 1:47pm C Sept. 23: When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Google told the Daily Dot in a statement that the company is “in touch” with Onuoha and is “ conducting a thorough investigation.”

“We take this employee’s concerns very seriously,” the statement added. “More broadly, one step we’ve taken recently to decrease badging incidents is to make clear that employees should leave investigating access concerns to our security team, which is trained on unconscious bias and ways to ensure our values of respect and inclusion are central to their interactions with Googlers.”

A viral tweet, posted Monday, has reignited the discussion regarding alleged racism at Google and in the tech industry at large. In the tweet, user @angelonuoha7 describes being stopped while riding his bike on a Google campus because someone reported him for not being an employee.

The tweet author, Angel Onuoha, works in application performance management at Google, according to his bio. He says in the tweet that the report resulted in him being escorted by two security guards to verify his ID badge.

Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on me because they didn’t believe I was an employee. Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Angel Onuoha (@angelonuoha7) September 20, 2021

A lot of people keep DM’ing me asking for the full story…



They ended up taking my ID badge away from me later that day and I was told to call security if I had a problem with it. And that was after holding me up for 30 minutes causing me to miss my bus ride home https://t.co/UBzHDC1ugG — Angel Onuoha (@angelonuoha7) September 22, 2021

In a follow-up tweet posted on Wednesday, Onuoha said that his badge was taken later that day. “I was told to call security if I had a problem with it,” he wrote.

The original tweet, which has almost 77,000 likes and 12,000 retweets, sparked outrage among Twitter users. Several have tagged Google questioning its practices and asking them to look into the incident.

Some users, who present themselves as employees, said that Google explicitly prohibits reporting people for suspicion that they are not employees to avoid instances of racial bias.

I'm so sorry. That's really screwed up. Google explicitly gives guidance NOT to call security on people you suspect aren't Googlers because of exactly these kind of incidents. — Mano Marks 🏳️‍🌈 (@ManoMarks) September 20, 2021

Whoever reported you needs to read their emails, and security should have felt empowered to tell them as much.



Employees were told to not police access anymore, specifically because it fed off existing biases.



It sucks seeing how far we still have to go to combat this stuff. — Greg "Socially Distanced" Schoppe (@gschoppe) September 21, 2021

Many also noted that people frequently take Google bikes and ride them without being asked if they are employees, though it is not clear whether Onuoha was riding a Google bike or a personal one.

Especially when @Google allows pretty much anyone to grab and go on their bikes in and around campus. No one ever questions if they're Google employees on their way to Shoreline Park. — Sarah Fulbright 🇮🇪 🇸🇪 🇳🇬 💚 😷 (@LivingCheep) September 22, 2021

In addition to coming to Onuoha’s defense, several commenters recounted their own experiences at Google and other companies. One user, who claims to have been a Google security guard, recalled the time he spent an hour looking for a “suspicious individual.” That “suspicious individual,” he says, turned out to be himself.

I was on lunch in one of the micro kitchens. My radio goes off like "Hey Al when you get off of lunch can you head over to the second floor micro kitchen. A Googler just reported a suspicious individual in that area." I spent a hour looking for myself. — Albert Richardson (@AldadofDamian) September 22, 2021

This is not the first time a Twitter thread has alleged racial bias at Google. In 2019, Leslie Miley detailed his experience with a fellow Googler who allegedly tried to physically prevent him from entering a building, despite Miley’s employee badge being visible.

In the thread, Miley discusses how what happened to him was a direct result of door signs against tailgating that “clearly indicate that if you look different, you should be considered a threat.” In a reply to Onuhoa’s tweet, Miley recognized that Google’s policies have changed but said that “changing people is harder.”

I am so sorry you experienced that. Google spent years building a system that allows people to weaponize their biases. I know they have changed policies but changing people is harder. — Leslie Miley (@shaft) September 21, 2021

The Daily Dot reached out to Angel Oluoha via Twitter message as well as Google via email. Both parties did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

