In a TikTok, a UPS driver says she was racially profiled.

@nakishaferguson1/TikTok

‘I am a UPS driver in full brown, delivering packages’: Black UPS worker says cops racially profiled her in viral TikTok

'I wanna see you pull over somebody else... Since it's a Black girl, I get a ticket.'

Published Dec 11, 2021

In a series of TikToks, UPS employee NaKisha Ferguson accuses San Francisco police officers of racially profiling her after they pulled her over while she was delivering packages on the job.

“I am a UPS driver in full brown,” Ferguson says to her camera, referencing her uniform. “Delivering packages. And I get pulled over for double parking for two seconds to deliver a fuckin’ package.”

@nakishaferguson1

Black UPS Driver Racially Profiled While Delivering Packages #1

♬ original sound – NaKisha Ferguson

Ferguson’s video received 1.6 million views and over 150,000 likes in two days.

“I wanna see you pull over somebody else, another driver,” Ferguson says to police. “Since it’s a Black girl, I get a ticket.”

Ferguson also mentions that she is in “peak season” at work in a follow-up video, during which another person joins Ferguson and asks officers to read him their badge numbers.

In a final video, officers tell Ferguson that she has to sign a ticket in order to appear before a magistrate about the truck. They say that it will charge the company and not her. She refuses to sign, and officers say that she will have to be taken into custody.

The final video ends with police showing Ferguson a ticket and asking her to sign it, saying that it won’t count as her “admitting any guilt.”

“Where’s the law? Where’s the penal code?” she asks them.

Commenters on Ferguson’s TikToks showed her support.

“As a Deputy Sheriff,” commented @mreyes, “You don’t ticket delivery folk. This appears to be racial profiling.”

“They finna pull over trash trucks too?” wrote @oceawhnaa.

“Wow,” commented @mamaabearr_x. “They really just that bored.”

“So instead of 1 UPS truck double parked now there’s 3-4 more cars double parked for hella longer than it would have taken to just let her deliver & go,” said @kristiaugust.

Others also tagged UPS and the San Francisco Police Department’s TikTok accounts in the videos’ comment sections, and many asked Ferguson for an update.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ferguson, UPS, and the San Francisco Police Department.

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and is a regular contributor to the Daily Dot. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

