Man says he lives in Amy Coney Barrett’s old house and is ‘gearing up to get hate crimed’

A TikTok video went viral after the creator said he lives in Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s former house and is “gearing up to get hate crimed” in response to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Nick Kloska (@friednick) posted a video on Monday of himself walking around his home; the text overlay says he lives in Coney Barrett’s former home in South Bend, Indiana. Kloska said he was anticipating protesters outside his home due to its connection to the Supreme Court justice.

“When you live in Amy Coney Barrett’s old neighborhood in South Bend and now that all the scotus judges addresses leaked today, half the internet thinks your house is her current house because IT’S THE WRONG ADDRESS so your family is gearing up to get hate crimed this evening,” Kloska wrote in the text overlay. The video had been viewed nearly 800,000 times by Tuesday.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to reverse the constitutional right to abortion, online users are reportedly leaking the addresses of the court’s conservative members in order to protest the decision outside their homes.

According to the South Bend Tribune, Coney Barrett and her family sold their South Bend home to move to Washington, D.C., last year.

“She deadass moved to DC last year,” Kloska wrote in the caption.

Some commenters encouraged Kloska to clarify to passersby that Coney Barrett does not live in the house.

“Put up a sign that says she moved,” one person suggested.

Others suggested Kloska support any potential protesters.

“I’d be out front with a sign, ice, and water bottles going ‘she doesn’t live here anymore but here’s a drink and feel free to keep on protesting!’” one user wrote.

Many commenters expressed confusion about why protesters would think Coney Barrett still lived there.

“What I don’t get is that people think she still lived there like obvi she has to move to DC to do her job,” one commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kloska via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message and to the Supreme Court’s Public Information Office via email.

