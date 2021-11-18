‘My boss was telling us to get excited over a 75-cent raise’: Amazon driver says new hires are making $5 more an hour in viral TikTok

An apparent Amazon delivery driver said on TikTok that new delivery drivers are being paid $22 an hour while she, along with her co-workers, are “stuck at $17.25.”

The driver, @nebytalks, or Nebiyah, uploaded the video on Friday, and it has since been viewed over 336,000 times. In the video, Nebiyah says: “So guess what I just found out: My co-worker just told me that people that are just now coming onto the team to be an Amazon delivery driver, like the new hires, they’re getting paid $22 an hour, while we’re stuck at $17.25. And that’s after a 75 cent raise.”

“So my boss is trying to get us excited over a 75-cent raise when new hires are getting started at $22 an hour. That’s $5 less. I’m pissed, bro. … That is so unfair,” she continues.

https://www.tiktok.com/@nebytalks/video/7029720428989910277

“we are also the least paid Amazon workers in our facility,” she captioned the video.

She added more context in the comments section, alleging, “So I talked to my boss and she said we already got 2 raises in the last six months, so we stuck at the pay we at now. Also I can’t quit n reapply.”

Nebiyah noted in the comments section that she is hired through a third party. Brendan Baribeau, a spokesperson for Amazon, told the Daily Dot in an email statement: “Driver pay is set by DSPs, not Amazon.” DSP stands for Delivery Service Partner, which is an Amazon program used to hire contracted delivery drivers who work for small businesses, according to CNBC.

“We regularly audit the rates we pay DSPs to ensure that our rates support owners’ ability to offer competitive driver wages and benefits, and this year alone have made $700M of annualized investments in DSP rate increases and to support sign-on and retention bonuses and recruiting expenses,” Baribeau continued.

Commenters pointed to Nebiyah’s video as yet another example of why Amazon workers need a union. Amazon, in the past, has come under fire for its alleged treatment of workers.

“Y’all need a Union my G,” one of the top comments reads.

Delivery drivers from other companies urged Nebiyah to leave Amazon. “You can just come to UPS and make $33.74 and get a raise every year, be a part of a union, and in addition free insurance,” one wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nebiyah.

