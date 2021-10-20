TikToker says they found fried tooth cap in their Wingstop order

A TikToker shared an alleged tooth cap she found in her Wingstop fried chicken order. The TikToker claims it was fried “into” the chicken, and the object seemingly has oil in and around it in the clip.

The TikTok video was posted on Oct. 19 by TikToker Bonnie Budds (@bonniebudds_).

“Like a cap. You go to the dentist and they put a cap over your tooth,” a woman says to someone over the phone in the TikTok.

Budds captioned the video by saying “need answers now” and asked commenters to tag Wingstop in the comments of the video.

“You need a lawyer,” @doodyjudy333 commented.

“Call local health department,” another user, @user4658012628836, wrote.

Others told @bonniebudds_ that what she found was a crown, not a cap. (A dental crown and a dental cap are the same thing.)

Most just had a field day in the comments section and made jokes about the situation.

“Took bone apple teeth to a whole new level,” @oscarguero quipped.

“Thats a cap no cap,” @_ratedbforbitch said.

“Manager like ‘everybody open ya mouths,'” @solace_2021 wrote, speculating how Wingstop would figure out whose alleged crown fell into @bonniebudds_ order.

“Wishing this was me so I could get paid,” @stephaniegilvaldez joked.

@bonniebudds_ did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. The Daily Dot has reached out to Wingstop.

Today’s top stories