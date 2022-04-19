‘You need a full refund’: Dirty Airbnb hot tub sparks host drama

This week a TikToker sparked controversy after posting multiple videos describing an Airbnb horror story and refund scandal, alleging that a vacation rental she stayed in had an unsanitary hot tub and other hazardous conditions.

The video series, which has attracted over 300,000 views, was posted by travel vlogger Nicole (@nj7986). The TikToker’s videos describe a weekend gone wrong at an alleged Airbnb vacation rental home.

The TikToker shows footage and describes many inconvenient and dangerous things that went wrong at the rental: A lockbox which didn’t work properly, incorrect lockbox and Wi-Fi passcodes, an air conditioning window unit strapped down with duct tape, no outdoor lights, a grill that ran out of propane, see-through windows in the bathroom, towel racks and toilet paper holders falling off the walls, and a large laundry room door falling off its hinges.

In one video posted yesterday, the TikToker describes the worst part of the rental—the dirty hot tub.

“The cover is broken, there’s rain getting in, it’s overflowing, the water has a green tinge, it has branches and tons of dirt in the bottom. We found chlorine test strips and we did one. There was zero chlorine, meaning it was unsanitary. It was a health hazard,” the TikToker says in the video.

The TikToker said she messaged the Airbnb host with photos of the unsafe conditions, and he got “defensive” and told her to clean the hot tub with chemicals if she wanted to. Other messages she sent him were ignored, so she then decided to go through Airbnb’s Resolution Center to request a refund.

The TikToker’s refund request was allegedly denied by the host, although the TikToker claims the host offered her a $100 bribe to not leave a negative review.

“Still waiting to hear back from @airbnb about this support case,” the TikToker commented under the video.

Airbnb is an online marketplace where hosts can rent out their properties to people traveling or on vacation. According to its website, Airbnb recommends guests who are unhappy with their stay message their host first to try to resolve issues or request refunds. If an agreement between host and guest is not determined in 72 hours, guests and hosts can ask Airbnb to step in by submitting a request through its online Resolution Center.

Users in the comments section of the viral TikTok were outraged by the “gross” hot tub.

“That host is horrid, let them swim in that. Hot tubs are no joke, my child got a serious skin infection from one that wasn’t properly chlorinated,” one user warned.

According to the Center for Disease Control’s website, poorly maintained hot tubs with low chlorine levels can cause rashes and blisters.

Many users in the comments section argued that the TikToker should receive a full refund for her stay.

“You need a full refund. I received one when we stayed in a dump advertised otherwise,” someone commented.

“We slept there 3 nights so don’t expect full refund but 50% at least,” the TikToker replied to the comment.

Others took shots at Airbnb as an overall company.

“This is why I’m getting away from Airbnbs,” one user complained.

“Airbnb is a detriment to the housing market. Use hotels,” another insisted.

Airbnb has faced criticism in recent years, with many people and organizations like the Economic Policy Institute arguing that there is an overall negative impact of short-term rentals on local housing prices and communities.

On the guest side of short-term renting, some tourists have complained on TikTok about undesirable rentals and have urged Airbnb to implement a stronger vetting process for Airbnb hosts.

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb for comment via email, and to user @nj7986 in the comments section of their viral TikTok.