“Harshest burn I’ve ever heard in my life”: Zach Woods roasts Quentin Tarantino in response to Paul Dano comments—twice

Zach Woods of The Office doubled down on his criticism of Quentin Tarantino after the director attacked fellow actor Paul Dano unprovoked. In a follow-up to last week’s profanity-laced roast of the Pulp Fiction creator, Woods acted like he was about to apologize, then didn’t.

Long-time Tarantino haters are suddenly big fans of the man behind Gabe Lewis.

Zach Woods vs. Quentin Tarantino

One week ago, Woods took to social media in defense of Dano, noting that “us very weird-looking white boys have to stand up for each other.” He therefore told Tarantino to “shut up” and went on to thrash his entire career.

“Your movies these days are just taking a historical villain … and then using them as a thin pretext to enact your same old tired pornographic violence,” said Woods, “and then some shot of feet and the N-word.”

The actor earned over 100,000 likes and many supportive comments for that one. Then, on Tuesday, he posted another video looking contrite and speaking softly about his agent and needing to issue an apology.

“I’m literally just a nobody,” he began, “and you’re one of the masters of… ripping off Asian directors, you b*tch.”

However, the roast that followed is an all-timer.

“The only movie I want to see you in is Ring camera footage of you having a stroke in your own home,” he joked in a follow-up video. “And when I say having a stroke, I don’t mean masturbating to one of your own Blu-ray commentaries.”

“You are so enamored by the sound of your own voice, you probably would [expletive] one of your own opinions if you could.”

Things got a little more serious when Woods called Tarantino a “statutory rape apologist,” supporting his assertion with a clip of the director defending Roman Polanski. In a 2003 interview, Tarantino claimed that the producer didn’t rape a 13-year-old because it was statutory rape—which is still rape, just with an adjective in front of it.

“Quentin, you are the Megyn Kelly of guys who look like a turtle,” Woods concluded.

“The harshest burn I’ve ever heard in my life”

Woods drew praise across social media platforms both for his Tarantino hate and masterful roast game. The accolades started in the Instagram comments, of course.

“I love you, thank you for this well-deserved takedown of one of the biggest dinguses of our time,” wrote @sarah.grace.slick.

“I love when people are based, even if they don’t have to be,” said @thecatluminati. “Bro could’ve just been cool with cashing those Hollywood checks, and silent on everything like everyone else. But no, he said I will cause destruction to you all!!”

After the video spread to X, even those who’d pretty much forgotten about him began to sing the song of Zach Woods. It’s been a minute since there were so many The Office references around.

“Gabe my man,” wrote @ayezakh above a screenshot of the character saying “walk away, b*tch.”

Most were simply impressed by those devastating insults.

“’The only movie I want to see you in is Ring camera footage of you having a stroke in your own home,’ might be the harshest burn I’ve ever heard in my life,” @eddiemauldin declared.

