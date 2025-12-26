13 YouTube channels worth binging in their entirety

YouTube is a regular part of daily entertainment for many people. Whether you want to watch music videos, comedy sketches, random vlogs, or pretty much anything else your heart desires, you can probably find it on a YouTube channel.

But having everything available to you can also make it difficult to find new things without getting overwhelmed. Fortunately, redditors recently decided to share the YouTube channels they think more people should binge watch, and their suggestions do not disappoint.

1. Jay and Mark (aka Map Men)

What it is: Jay Foreman and Mark Cooper-Jones team up to talk about the world’s weirdest, funniest, and most interesting maps.

“Map Men is the only channel i watch for the sponsored content as well.” —u/LeakyLeadPipes

2. Steve Wallis

What it is: “Just a chill dude who goes out and camps in wonky places. I’ve watched every video and they never stop being entertaining and relaxing” —u/draggin_low

3. Tasting History with Max Miller

What it is: Max Miller demonstrates how to make historic dishes and discusses the history surrounding them.

“Dude is very chill and passionate about food and history. Fascinating videos on various cultures and foods.” —u/MTGBro_Josh

4. Practical Engineering

What it is: Civil engineer Grady Hillhouse talks about infrastructure and the human-made world around us.

“The book he wrote is great too. Learned so much about telecommunications and infrastructure.” —u/19VWGTI

5. Styropyro

What it is: Styropyro aka Drake Anthony is “a science maniac that loves building huge lasers and playing with electricity and chemicals.”

“Styropyro is an absolute mad scientist and I’m here for it” —u/Toaster9k1

6. Taskmaster

What it is: Taskmaster is a UK game show in which comedians compete by trying to complete absurd challenges.

“THE BEST. The amount of times I’ve laughed myself to tears watching Taskmaster is too many to count now. Plus, Greg Davies and Alex Horne’s bromance is beautiful.” —u/Distinct-Solution-99

7. Defunctland

What it is: Defunctland is mostly videos about defunct theme parks and and the history of themed entertainment experiences.

“I came for the 20 minute essays on demolished roller coasters; I stayed for the hour and a half documentary trying to find out who wrote the Disney Channel theme” —u/YellowHammerDown

8. Steve1989

What it is: Steve1989 refers to his channel as a “virtual museum” in which he opens “hard to come by shelf stable food relics that many times have not been filmed, or at least not in 75+ years in some cases.”

“I have no idea why I like his videos so much, but they’re really great. I’ve genuinely enjoyed him getting.. less risky when tasting obviously expired things, and sharing in his obvious enjoyment of eating stuff that I have zero interest in.” —u/EngineerTurbo

9. Summoning Salt

What it is: Deep dive videos into various speedrunning records and other niche video game history.

“Summoning Salt is the king of making you think the story’s almost over, only for you to realize there’s an hour left of the video, and there is no greater feeling in the world.” —u/NintendoCapri5un

10. Joe Scott

What it is: “He’s sort of like a science communicator, I guess, but just a regular Joe. And he also covers some interesting topics like some unexplained mysteries or what have you. His videos are always well done and he’s likable, so I generally watch every video even if I wouldn’t think I’d be interested in the topic.” —u/sumunsolicitedadvice

11. Primitive Technology

What it is: A channel dedicated to showing how to build things in the wild without using any modern tools.

“I know he has a big following already, but it’s such interesting content. very interesting to see how our ancestors created stuff and very chilled out watching” —u/MattiBB

12. Josh Johnson

What it is: “Josh Johnson puts out close to an hour of quality stand up every Tuesday.” —u/ComedicUndertones

13. Sandwiches of History

What it is: Barry W. Enderwick pulls up sandwich recipes from various points in the past and tests them out in modern times.

“I have no idea how I even came across this, but I cannot miss a day with Barry and his (mostly) odd sandwiches.” —u/Similar-Change7912

