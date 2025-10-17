“Simpscraft”: The “Minecraft Movie” and “Simpsons Movie” sequels to be released on the same day, prompting Barbenheimer comparisons

Simpons 2 and Minecraft 2 are being released on the same day. Will they have a similar impact at the box office as Barbenheimer?

It was recently announced that The Simpsons Movie will be getting a sequel 20 years after the first film hit theaters. This week, it was revealed that A Minecraft Movie will also be getting a sequel after the film became one of the highest-grossing films of 2025.

Somehow, both follow-up movies are set to hit theaters on July 23, 2027. While it’s common for more than one film to be released on the same day, moviegoers foresee a big battle between the franchises.

Fans react to the idea of “Simpscraft”

Naturally, many people have taken to social media to make jokes about the upcoming box office showdown. Many people are comparing it to “Barbenheimer,” the moviegoing phenomenon that saw people attending Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer back-to-back.

The big difference between Barbenheimer and “Simpscraft” (working title) is that Minecraft and The Simpsons are more similar in tone than Barbie and Oppenheimer. However, that’s not stopping fans from having fun online.

Some folks are already envisioning a crossover…

Me when I’m watching The Simpsons Movie 2 and Homer says “Marge are we in Minecraft?” and Marge replies with “No Homer, we are in Cuphead” pic.twitter.com/ziS8JlvzUV — Scary Blurry 🎃 (@BlurryIsMe_) September 29, 2025

…and considering their combined power.

Both Minecraft Movie 2 and Simpsons movie 2 are coming out on the same day 💀



The theater the moment a character says “spider pig” and “chicken jockey” https://t.co/c4FaGCbE5w pic.twitter.com/OZwDbo5aUq — Nerdy Omni-Man (Spooky Month 🎃) (@nerdyomniman) October 9, 2025

Others are concerned that the audiences that weekend might be… a bit much.

The Minecraft Movie sequel coming out the same day as The Simpsons Movie 2pic.twitter.com/1NReT3bT5w https://t.co/zEx0ya4pHS — 👑ℂℍ𝔸𝕆𝕊𝕂𝕀𝔻👑 (@DatChaosGuy) October 9, 2025

Meanwhile, some folks don’t have faith in either project.

For others, the excitement is real.

The Simpsons vs. Minecraft

Both The Simpsons and Minecraft have strong fan bases. The Simpsons series has been running since 1989, and Minecraft has been a staple for gamers since its release in 2011.

When The Simpsons Movie was released in 2007, it earned $536.4 million at the box office on a $75 million budget.

Meanwhile, A Minecraft Movie earned $957.8 million on a $150 million budget. Both were major successes, and it’ll be interesting to see how their sequels fare.

It’s important to note that anything could change within the next two years. Disney might get scared of the competition against Warner Bros. or vice versa. But if they both stick to their release date, it’s likely movie theaters will be jam-packed on July 23, 2027.

