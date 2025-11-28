“Wicked For Good” popcorn buckets are selling out all over the world, but the prices are out of control

Wicked: For Good is now playing in theaters, and fans are taking it all in. The merch game for Wicked has been incredibly strong overall, but the popcorn buckets are especially out of control.

The latest trend in moviegoing is novelty popcorn buckets, which became mainstream thanks to the suggestive Dune: Part Two bucket that was released in 2024. Now, every blockbuster movie tries to outdo the others with fancy buckets.

As the buckets get more extravagant, so do their prices. When it comes to Wicked: For Good, both AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas went all out.

Wicked: For Good popcorn buckets take over TikTok

There’s a range of Wicked: For Good popcorn buckets currently being sold. For example, AMC has a light-up bubble bucket featuring Glinda (Ariana Grande) and an Emerald City bucket. They also have an Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda popcorn tins.

Meanwhile, Regal is selling a music box popcorn bucket that features Glinda and Elphaba.

Fans of Wicked are taking to TikTok to share videos of their absurd buckets. Before checking out people’s popcorn bucket videos, you may be curious to know how much some of these cost.

AMC’s Glinda Light-Up Orb is $44.99, while the Emerald City bucket is $56.95. The Wicked: For Good Music Box Popcorn Bucket at Regal is $48.99.

If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, you can also get a cup shaped like Elphaba’s hat for $22.99.

There are other options around the globe, including a hot air balloon bucket available at Event Cinemas in Australia.

However, not everyone is happy with their purchases. One moviegoer shared a video of their $50 Glinda collectible from AMC, already broken:

“If anyone knows how to fix, LMK,” they lamented.

Grimmerie popcorn tin has a secret message:

AMC also has an exclusive Grimmerie popcorn tin that fans are deciphering at home. Spoilers ahead for those who haven’t finished the second movie. Otherwise, you can view a translation from Reddit below:

