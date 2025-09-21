Mr. Fantasy is making waves on TikTok — but the mysterious musician might be a little closer to home than we realize.

Featured Video

On August 19, the now-viral icon posted for the first time. Donning a black bob wig and sunglasses, he bobs (pun intended) along to music while the TikTok description reads: “Hello TikTok. Hello Los Angeles. Hello world.”

At the time of writing, the clip has amassed 4.5 million views, while the official Mr. Fantasy TikTok account has over 600,000 followers.

Advertisement

Mr. Fantasy releases a single

In early September, Mr. Fantasy released his debut single, which, incidentally, is also called Mr. Fantasy.

The full music video was released across four parts on TikTok on September 2. Cumulatively, the video has amassed tens of millions of views.

♬ original sound – iamtherealmrfantasy @iamtherealmrfantasy The wait is over. Here is Part 1 of my very first video for my debut single “Mr. Fantasy” I love you all. The adventure has only just begun😜😜🤪🤪🤪 many more to come!!! I love you always – MR. FANTASY … now where were we? 🤪 oh and a big round of applause for John my filmographie / director thankyou John. Part 2 coming tomorrow!! “Mr. Fantasy” is out on all platforms!! Tap my Linktree to find the song or find it on the platform of your choice 😜 Song Produced by the inimitable Frenchman @Florian Gouello 🇫🇷 #mrfantasy

Advertisement

Since its release, the song has been streamed over 2 million times on Spotify.

“My music is my beating reason,” his Spotify description reads. “My raw heart, manifested into colorful sonic waves. My music is my smile, my long wet tongue, my thrusting hips. My vibrations cause the cracks in my teeth, the tears in my eyes, the blisters in my feet.”

Sure, but is Mr. Fantasy KJ Apa?

As the man of mystery continues to post videos of himself wandering around LA or just generally acting oddly, fans are desperately trying to determine Mr. Fantasy’s true identity.

Advertisement

In videos without his sunglasses, Mr. Fantasy looks strikingly similar to Riverdale star KJ Apa — but the frustration is, none of us can prove it.

@iamtherealmrfantasy Guys I’m addicted to tiktok I love tiktok I can’t stop watching you I fear there is no turning back for me 🤪 alright alright as you were bedtime for me 🤪🤪🤪🤪 ♬ original sound – iamtherealmrfantasy

Mr. Fantasy also has two distinct features: a gap in his teeth and a British accent — two things the former Riverdale star does not have.

Apa has made no reference to Mr. Fantasy on his own social media — even though the alter-ego appears to have the same back tattoo as him.

Advertisement

Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart also weighed in on the speculation, simply commenting on one video: “Oh my God.”

Mr. Fantasy speaks out

In an emailed statement to Teen Vogue, Mr. Fantasy said: “The aftermath of my new single ‘Mr. Fantasy’ left me absolutely floored. I think I was sitting on the toilet when my music video went viral. I sat there reading through all the comments, and I called John immediately. I said ‘John go and look at what’s happening on TikTok!!!’ (John, who is also my manager now, films and directs all my content.) John doesn’t have TikTok.”

“The most fabulous part about it all, is that I seem to be bringing an immense amount of joy to people’s hearts. I love TikTok,” he added. “I love seeing people smile, and it proves something I have believed all my life — that music is the great connector. A colossal language capable of bringing people of all shapes and sizes and colors together.”

Advertisement

He concluded: “Everyone is asking me when more music is coming,” Mr. Fantasy teases. “My plans for future music will remain classified at this time but just know this; this is what I was born to do, and I won’t disappoint you. Open your hearts and dare to see, that I can be your Mr. Fantasy. Now… as you were.”

As for his manager, John, when Teen Vogue reached out, he said that he “does not know who this KJ Apa guy is” and that he “only represents Mr. Fantasy.”

So, is this just a case of an extreme doppelganger, or has Archie been back on the jingle jangle? Only time will tell.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.