“So disappointing”: Weekend Update segment called out after eagle-eyed “Saturday Night Live” fans notice “lazy” AI slop graphics

Hollywood is continuing to disappoint audiences by investing in AI, but people aren’t holding back their criticisms anymore. Case in point was this past weekend’s edition of SNL.

This week, Saturday Night Live used AI during the Weekend Update segment starring Colin Jost and Michael Che. They showed a graphic of a woman playing a slot machine at a casino that’s clearly artificial.

Naturally, people aren’t thrilled with the long-running show.

Saturday Night Live using AI is especially disappointing because the magic of the show has always been that creatives pull together to make an episode within a short amount of time.

Sure, there have been plenty of bad episodes throughout the show’s 50-year run, but you could always respect the work that went into making it all happen. By cutting corners and using AI images, they’re quickly killing what makes the show special.

Fans react to SNL using AI

The use of AI in film and television is bad for a number of reasons. First, AI “art” is stolen from real artists. There’s no integrity involved in the creation of fake images. Second, it’s bad for the environment. In the case of SNL, fans feel that using AI is lazy and takes work away from real artists.

Given all of that, fans are taking to the internet to speak out over what they saw. You can view some of the reactions below.

What about integrity?

Quality is dropping.

Spoofing the news in this way feels wrong.

A lot of reasons why SNL using AI for stuff like this sucks, but my main gripe is just that it’s less funny! The intentionally kind of janky photoshops are part of the joke and beat the weird smooth AI aesthetic. pic.twitter.com/ZBBoXQSgUS — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) December 14, 2025

“Less funny.”

Ignoring talented people.

ai slop in snl graphics pic.twitter.com/nasFSu9Cx0 — ً (@h4zelbottoms) December 14, 2025

Just no.

You listening, Lorne?

anti ai snl sketch oh this is heaven pic.twitter.com/NQ6eiw8eFN — kase ) (@yawyhow) November 16, 2025

What’s surprising is that SNL did an anti-AI sketch just last month.

Seeing generative ai on @nbcsnl is so disappointing— you have the most incredible staff in the world who create magic every week. It’s impressive because they do it themselves on a tight timeline. And to replace that with ai slop is just disrespectful — Maddie (Showgirl era) ❤️‍🔥 (@300latteslater) December 14, 2025

In conclusion, it’s “disrespectful.”

