“So disappointing”: Weekend Update segment called out after eagle-eyed “Saturday Night Live” fans notice “lazy” AI slop graphics

“SNL employs some of the most talented production staff in all of live television and they resort to generative AI for an image of an old person at a casino??”

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak


Hollywood is continuing to disappoint audiences by investing in AI, but people aren’t holding back their criticisms anymore. Case in point was this past weekend’s edition of SNL.

AI slop spotted during Weekend Update

This week, Saturday Night Live used AI during the Weekend Update segment starring Colin Jost and Michael Che. They showed a graphic of a woman playing a slot machine at a casino that’s clearly artificial.

Naturally, people aren’t thrilled with the long-running show.

@ThatWeekInSNL/X

Saturday Night Live using AI is especially disappointing because the magic of the show has always been that creatives pull together to make an episode within a short amount of time.

Sure, there have been plenty of bad episodes throughout the show’s 50-year run, but you could always respect the work that went into making it all happen. By cutting corners and using AI images, they’re quickly killing what makes the show special.

Fans react to SNL using AI

The use of AI in film and television is bad for a number of reasons. First, AI “art” is stolen from real artists. There’s no integrity involved in the creation of fake images. Second, it’s bad for the environment. In the case of SNL, fans feel that using AI is lazy and takes work away from real artists.

Given all of that, fans are taking to the internet to speak out over what they saw. You can view some of the reactions below.

@irregulargrapes/X

What about integrity?

@GBBranstetter/X
Quality is dropping.

@girldrawsghosts/X

Spoofing the news in this way feels wrong.

“Less funny.”

@dontkuss/X

Ignoring talented people.

Just no.

@SJessicaJohnson/X

You listening, Lorne?

What’s surprising is that SNL did an anti-AI sketch just last month.

In conclusion, it’s “disrespectful.”

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

