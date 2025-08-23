“It pays!”: Actor Tomás Matos shares that they’re delivering food with their grandma now

The entertainment industry doesn’t guarantee stability, even for actors who’ve starred in breakout films or performed on Broadway. Non-binary Afro-Latine actor Tomás Matos, best known for their role in the queer rom-com Fire Island, recently shared a candid update on TikTok: these days, they’re delivering Uber Eats alongside their grandmother.

Actor Tomás Matos keeps it real about paying the bills with Uber Eats

Posting on TikTok as (@tomatos_), Matos shared a candid update while sitting in the car with their grandmother. The video, which quickly pulled in over 380,000 views, showed them laughing through what might otherwise feel like a sobering reality.

“Like, it’s really just crazy,” Matos said at the start of the clip. “One day you’re featured in one of the hit TV shows of the season. And then the next, you’re delivering Uber Eats with your grandma… right Lela?”

Their grandmother chimed in without hesitation: “It pays!”

Matos agreed, jokingly announcing an order: “Gia, we have your order! We’re on the way.”

They captioned the post with a sharp reminder: “Cuz one thing about me is I WILL be paying my bills on time okay?!”

The comments section was filled with praise and empathy from fans who not only loved them in Fire Island, but also understood the hustle.

“Gratitude manifests multitude… get that bag,” one person wrote.

Another added: “True, that’s the acting world. Just saw Giancarlo Esposito talking about driving a school bus between jobs. Love you in Fire Island.”

Someone else drew a personal comparison: “Girl… I was a warbler on Glee… now I’m a homemaker and no job. I feel this DEEEEEP!”

“After Make It or Break It was canceled on ABC Family, one of the actors was my server at a diner,” shared another user.

