“He was off-key”: Tom Sandoval exposed on “America’s Got Talent” as a bad singer

Reality TV personality Tom Sandoval is in the news again, and this time it’s for being exposed as a bad singer on America’s Got Talent.

Sandoval is best known for appearing on Vanderpump Rules and The Traitors. He reached new levels of fame in 2023 when he was involved in a cheating scandal. However, it’s been clear for a while that Sandoval’s true ambitions lie within the music industry.

What is Tom Sandoval’s music history?

Sandoval’s “rock star” persona was often played up on Vanderpump Rules. He has appeared in two Bon Jovi music videos and competed in the tenth season of The Masked Singer.

Sandoval’s band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, has played shows in recent years to mixed reviews. While people enjoy the band’s “party vibe,” there’s been debate about whether or not they’re actually talented.

The band made it to the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent, performing a cover of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

AGT hosts Mel B, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara all had nice things to say about the performance, complimenting Sandoval on his energy.

Let’s be real – Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras are good people having a good time and that’s what it’s all about. #AGT — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) August 20, 2025

However, Cowell was not impressed. The notorious stickler slammed on the buzzer halfway through the song and proclaimed, “That did not sound good, I’m afraid.” You can watch the band’s performance below:

Unsurprisingly, Sandoval has an excuse for the shaky performance. “Right before I went on, my in-ears kinda went out,” he explained. “So I was flying in the dark there.”

While Cowell didn’t hold back, the judge wasn’t completely dismissive of the band. “I like Tom, and I like the band, however, you’re judging this performance — it didn’t sound great.”

The Internet reacts to Tom Sandoval’s poor AGT performance

Cowell isn’t the only person who had negative things to say about Sandoval’s performance on America’s Got Talent. Many viewers took to social media to share their takes on the band.

“Just gonna say it: Tom Sandoval didn’t deserve to go thru to the live rounds. It’s solely based for his reality notoriety. He wasn’t great & his vocals were off. Am I the only one? Am I in the minority? #AGT is pushing him on us & he was the final act,” one viewer posted.

Just gonna say it: Tom Sandoval didn’t deserve to go thru to the live rounds. It’s solely based for his reality notoriety. He wasn’t great & his vocals were off. Am I the only one? Am I in the minority? #AGT is pushing him on us & he was the final act. #AmericasGotTalent pic.twitter.com/T5edHSoNmY — ShimBo84 ✡️🎗️ (@ShimBo84) August 20, 2025

“So Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend, was an obvious plant on the show, had a pretty terrible live show performance, made a very questionable excuse after his live performance … go figure,” another AGT fan observed.

“Please, for the love of everything that is holy, NEVER put Tom Sandoval on my TV EVER. He was off-key and sounded horrible. I’m surprised he got through to begin with,” one person wrote.

Please for the love of everything that is holy NEVER put Tom Sandoval on my TV EVER. He was off key and sounded horrible. I’m surprised he got through to begin with. #agt pic.twitter.com/PhCrPEtmSB — Elle Lynne (@ElleLynne5) August 20, 2025

“Tom Sandoval being this pitchy feels like karma 😆😆 BOOOYYYYY this is kinda sad but I’ll laugh in shock and disbelief he had the audacity to try and sing that song! #AGT this audience booing Simon proves they are tone deaf idiots!!”

https://twitter.com/CandiTimmons/status/1957985837968482405

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras may have haters, but that’s not stopping the band from touring. You can check out their upcoming shows here.

