“We saved Cheffy? Yay!!”: Tiny Chef creators say they’re “getting ready to turn the tiny cameras back on”

Just days after news came out that The Tiny Chef Show had been canceled, fans can officially breathe a sigh of relief: the tiny, plant-based puppet is making a return.

It all started when the show’s creators shared a tearjerking clip of Tiny Chef getting a phone call from Nickelodeon, confirming the end of the road.

The puppet’s face crumples, his little voice shaking as he tries to hold it together—and the internet simply couldn’t handle it.

The video quickly went viral. People who had never even seen the show were suddenly emotionally invested.

Memes, fan art, and donation links started circulating. In just a few days, the creators had raised more than $80,000 from a growing army of fans who were ready to do whatever it took to keep the chef going.

And now, the creators say it’s official. While there’s still no word on a new TV deal, the team says The Tiny Chef Show is no longer on pause.

“We promise this is our last call to action asking you to sign up for Chef’s fan cwub,” they wrote in their latest update on Instagram. “The team is getting ready to turn the tiny cameras back on in Chef’s tree stump home because you all have SAVED TINY CHEF!!!! The outpouring of love, messages, fan art, and donations have truly meant the world to the team.”

They signed off with one final message: “From the blottum of or heawts, fank yew.”

Fans couldn’t be happier

The comment section under the official update quickly filled with joy and relief.

“Cheffy saved? We saved Cheffy? Yay!!” one person wrote.

Another said, “We need Chef. They will not take the last wholesome thing in this world from us.”

Others hoped the good news would be shared with the star himself. “Please tell me there’s going to be a follow-up video where Cheffy finds out the good news!” they implored.

On X, a post by DiscussingFilm drew similar excitement:

“Yay, Tiny Chef is back! So excited to see those tiny cameras rolling again!” one person replied.

“Little Chef, how nice to have you with us a little longer,” another wrote.

Over on Reddit, a thread on r/television also turned into a mini celebration.

“This week has been hot garbage to say the least, but Tiny Chef being saved is the silver lining we all needed,” one user said. “The crazy thing is I’ve never seen this show, but that cancellation video hurt to watch. It was so well done, you could see how much care the creators put into the show. It just didn’t make sense. Gonna have to join the cwub now.”

“Finally, some good [expletive] news,” exclaims another.

