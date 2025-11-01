“Death is a part of life”: HBO’s “The Pitt” leads to real-life rise in organ donation and will planning

HBO’s The Pitt is one of the hottest new shows, and it’s inspiring more people to put end-of-life planning in their wills.

According to a new study from USC Norman Lear Center, The Pitt has opened up the conversation when it comes to end-of-life decisions. It has also encouraged more organ donations.

What is The Pitt?

The Pitt is a medical drama that debuted on HBO earlier this year. The show is led by Noah Wyle, who is best known for previously starring in ER. The show stands apart from other hospital-set dramas by taking place in real time.

The Pitt won five Emmys this year, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Noah Wyle), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Katherin LaNasa).

The show’s second season is expected to debut in January 2026.

How Has The Pitt inspired people?

The Hollywood, Health & Society division of the USC Norman Lear Center surveyed 1,409 viewers. Of those, 26.9% said they were more likely to learn about organ donation after watching The Pitt. Meanwhile, 17.2% revealed they shared information about organ donation with others.

It was also revealed that the show has had a big impact on Black viewers. People in the Black community are often “overrepresented on transplant waiting lists and underrepresented with donors.”

As for end-of-life care, an episode of The Pitt about a family making decisions about their dying father inspired people to be more prepared. According to the study, 38.8% of people who watched the episode researched end-of-life planning, while 15.3% shared their resources with others.

The study revealed that almost 90% of the 709 viewers who had seen at least three episodes of the series said it “reveals how systemic problems like understaffing affect patient outcomes and helps make provider stress relatable.”

In addition to inspiring people to donate organs, it has also helped real-life doctors diagnose a rare condition.

People react to The Pitt‘s influence online

The fact that The Pitt is inspiring people in real life is becoming a hot topic on social media. A post on r/Fauxmoi has led to some interesting conversations.

“Everyone should have a living will. There are a number of websites that will help you figure out what is important to you,” u/Lokaji wrote.

“Am ICU nurse. Death is a part of life. Thinking about what you want for yourself when actual life/quality of life are at their end should be normalized,” u/Remote-Letterhead844 added.

“In France, you are a mandatory organ donor unless you object,” u/Lylsunofficial shared.

“Don’t assume that your or your loved one’s end-of-life wishes will automatically be respected if they are reported secondhand from someone who had a conversation. Get these wishes written down, and they will be respected,” u/nmcde added.

“Another proof that media and fiction do influence us. I made my card a while ago, after watching an episode of Grey’s Anatomy,” shared u/BatFun7276.

“I hope it also inspires voters and candidates to support universal healthcare,” u/pink_faerie_kitten wrote.

