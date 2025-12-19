Advertisement
The Oscars are moving to YouTube in 2029, and film fans have a lot to say about the move

“Imagine YouTube ads popping up when they announce best actor…”

The Academy Awards are set to move to YouTube in 2029, and film fans have thoughts.

The Oscars have been airing on ABC since 1976, but this big change isn’t a huge surprise. Streaming has become the norm for many households, and YouTube will enable more people to watch the ceremony worldwide.

“The Oscars, including red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, Governors Ball access, and more, will be available live and for free to over 2 billion viewers around the world on YouTube, and to YouTube TV subscribers in the United States,” the official press release reads. “YouTube will help make the Oscars accessible to the Academy’s growing global audience through features such as closed captioning and audio tracks available in multiple languages.”

The internet reacts to the Oscars moving to YouTube

While streaming undoubtedly hurts the film industry, the choice to move the Oscars to YouTube could be a good move. It’s not as though the ceremony is known for being shown on big screens. Moving it from network TV to streaming might stir up more interest in the nominated films and encourage people to go see more things in theatres. For the most part, film fans seem open to the idea.

Access is key.

Some folks are downright celebrating.

And big YouTube stars seem intrigued.

However, some people are having a hard time picturing it.

And others believe it’s a step down in quality.

Hopefully, the ceremony will stay focused on film.

Points were made.

Are you pro-YouTube?

The Academy’s deal with YouTube extends through 2033, so there’s no telling if the ceremony will remain on streaming down the line. For now, film fans can still expect to see the next three ceremonies on ABC. The next Oscars will be held on March 15, 2026.

