The Oscars are moving to YouTube in 2029, and film fans have a lot to say about the move

The Academy Awards are set to move to YouTube in 2029, and film fans have thoughts.

The Oscars have been airing on ABC since 1976, but this big change isn’t a huge surprise. Streaming has become the norm for many households, and YouTube will enable more people to watch the ceremony worldwide.

“The Oscars, including red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, Governors Ball access, and more, will be available live and for free to over 2 billion viewers around the world on YouTube, and to YouTube TV subscribers in the United States,” the official press release reads. “YouTube will help make the Oscars accessible to the Academy’s growing global audience through features such as closed captioning and audio tracks available in multiple languages.”

The internet reacts to the Oscars moving to YouTube

While streaming undoubtedly hurts the film industry, the choice to move the Oscars to YouTube could be a good move. It’s not as though the ceremony is known for being shown on big screens. Moving it from network TV to streaming might stir up more interest in the nominated films and encourage people to go see more things in theatres. For the most part, film fans seem open to the idea.

Access is key.

anyone mad at the oscars moving to youtube is underestimating what giving brazil access to a major awards show live feed will do for viewership — Jason P. Frank (@jasonspank) December 17, 2025

Some folks are downright celebrating.

THE OSCARS ARE GOING TO BE STREAMED ON YOUTUBE pic.twitter.com/KI0KoCYole — harv (@harvv) December 17, 2025

And big YouTube stars seem intrigued.

However, some people are having a hard time picturing it.

Imagine YouTube ads popping up when they announce best actor.. — Seven (@7316) December 17, 2025

And others believe it’s a step down in quality.

The Academy Awards being on ABC is what gave the Oscars their mystique & prestige, moving it to YouTube is a giant step down and takes all that magic away, might has well just FedEx people their awards and forget the whole thing – in 2029 the Oscars will become the Daytime Emmys. https://t.co/LEZ5KI9QHf — Phillydude (@Fairwinds10) December 17, 2025

Hopefully, the ceremony will stay focused on film.

when youtube personalities fuckboi69 and gamekilla420 show up on the oscars red carpet: https://t.co/tn7q6aom6Z pic.twitter.com/smItIobAFl — duchovny! (@DAlgonquin) December 17, 2025

Points were made.

I get the initial pushback on the Oscars going to YouTube, especially as an Oscars traditionalist in many ways that I am.



But it *could* mean:



No time limit on show or speeches

Returning the Honorary Oscars to the show

No network/studio confluence or influence

Clips!

Cussing! — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) December 17, 2025

Are you pro-YouTube?

I think YouTube is one of the few places on the internet that is still good if you use it right. I learn new things every day on YouTube. I watch tons of movies I can’t find anywhere else, particularly silent films. I’m pro-YouTube. Oscars being there is fine by me. — Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) December 17, 2025

The Academy’s deal with YouTube extends through 2033, so there’s no telling if the ceremony will remain on streaming down the line. For now, film fans can still expect to see the next three ceremonies on ABC. The next Oscars will be held on March 15, 2026.

