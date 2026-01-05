“We are so back”: Fans react to the first teaser of Seth Rogen’s “The Muppet Show” featuring Sabrina Carpenter

It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights… because The Muppet Show is coming back!
2025 marked 70 years of The Muppets, and 2026 is going to be a big year for Jim Henson’s creations. Not only is the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster reopening at Hollywood Studios with The Electric Mayhem, but The Muppet Show is getting a special that could lead to a reboot.
A brief history of The Muppets on TV
The Muppets became the phenomenon they are today thanks to The Muppet Show, which ran for five seasons between 1976 and 1981. Over the years, the Muppets have returned in various ways.
Disney bought the Muppets in 2004, and the characters had a resurgence when The Muppets was released in theatres in 2011. Since then, they’ve made Muppets Most Wanted, the short-lived ABC sitcom The Muppets., and more.
Since the inception of Disney+, the Muppets have had a series called Muppets Now, which was an attempt to bring The Muppet Show into the modern era of social media. There was also Muppets Mayhem, a one-season show that focused on The Electric Mayhem.
Next up is the new The Muppet Show special, produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures and hosted by Sabrina Carpenter.
The episode airs on February 4th and serves as a backdoor pilot for a potential reboot of The Muppet Show. As Kermit says in the new teaser, the show could come back “depending on how tonight goes.”
Fans react to The Muppet Show‘s return
The Muppets have been beloved for decades, so it’s no surprise that fans are excited about the upcoming special. You can check out some reactions below:
