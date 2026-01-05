Advertisement
Entertainment

“We are so back”: Fans react to the first teaser of Seth Rogen’s “The Muppet Show” featuring Sabrina Carpenter

“Everyone better watch this because the world needs more Muppets.”

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
the muppet show new series sabrina carpenter

It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights… because The Muppet Show is coming back!

Featured Video

2025 marked 70 years of The Muppets, and 2026 is going to be a big year for Jim Henson’s creations. Not only is the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster reopening at Hollywood Studios with The Electric Mayhem, but The Muppet Show is getting a special that could lead to a reboot.

A brief history of The Muppets on TV

The Muppets became the phenomenon they are today thanks to The Muppet Show, which ran for five seasons between 1976 and 1981. Over the years, the Muppets have returned in various ways.

Advertisement
In Body Image
Disney Plus/YouTube

Disney bought the Muppets in 2004, and the characters had a resurgence when The Muppets was released in theatres in 2011. Since then, they’ve made Muppets Most Wanted, the short-lived ABC sitcom The Muppets., and more.

Since the inception of Disney+, the Muppets have had a series called Muppets Now, which was an attempt to bring The Muppet Show into the modern era of social media. There was also Muppets Mayhem, a one-season show that focused on The Electric Mayhem.

Next up is the new The Muppet Show special, produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures and hosted by Sabrina Carpenter.

Advertisement

The episode airs on February 4th and serves as a backdoor pilot for a potential reboot of The Muppet Show. As Kermit says in the new teaser, the show could come back “depending on how tonight goes.”

Fans react to The Muppet Show‘s return

The Muppets have been beloved for decades, so it’s no surprise that fans are excited about the upcoming special. You can check out some reactions below:

Advertisement

No exaggeration.

Show up for them!

Advertisement

Seriously, though.

The Muppets will save 2026.

Advertisement

Dream team.

Come through, Disney.

Comment
byu/mobpiecedunchaindan from discussion
intelevision
Advertisement

Big day for us all.

https://twitter.com/NoahPasternak/status/2006866149179605194

In conclusion:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

TAGS

Disney Plus Muppets Reboots Sabrina Carpenter TV Shows
First published:

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Jamie Jirak
 
The Daily Dot