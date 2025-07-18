BookTok and Reylo fans frenzy over “The Love Hypothesis” casting teasers

TikTok book lovers are in a tizzy over actress Lili Reinhart posting a series of videos teasing the film adaptation of The Love Hypothesis. She and Tom Bateman appear in costume and possibly on set as their respective characters, and fans of the romantic comedy can barely contain themselves.

Those who understand the book’s origins are especially thrilled.

Everything we know about The Love Hypothesis film

The TikTok videos published on Thursday show Reinhart in both her lab coat and everyday clothing, shaking hands with Bateman or interacting with the book itself. Both of these casting decisions were just announced, and Bateman’s is particularly interesting.

The Love Hypothesis is a romantic comedy about a PhD candidate at Stanford University who enters into an arrangement with her biology professor. Reinhart’s character, Olive Smith, wants to convince her friend that she’s over her ex. Bateman’s character, Dr. Adam J. Carlsen, thinks a perceived relationship might improve his reputation.

What some might not know is that the book is based on Star Wars fan fiction that pairs Rey and Kylo Ren—a ship known as “Reylo.” Bateman’s casting is therefore making the Reylo fans go wild because he’s married to Daisy Ridley.

okay but casting DAISY RIDLEY’S REAL-LIFE HUSBAND in the film adaptation of your Reylo fanfic is one of the funniest things that has ever happened https://t.co/JLDBs7tWrL — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) July 17, 2025

On X, Marvel editor @devancoggan wrote that “casting DAISY RIDLEY’S REAL-LIFE HUSBAND in the film adaptation of your Reylo fanfic is one of the funniest things that has ever happened.”

The film is clearly trying to lean into these origins. Reinhart even dyed her hair to Rey’s color for the occasion. The film nerds within BookTok approved with hearty enthusiasm.

“The most iconic way to announce a movie”

Reinhart first teased the film with a TikTok video skit in which she walks into a bookstore and asks for “a book that could be turned into a really good romantic comedy.” The worker immediately hands her The Love Hypothesis. The short video gained over 15.7 million views in a day.

BookTok responded by demanding this kind of announcement for all movies going forward.

“Stop this is the most iconic way to announce a movie,” said @jennyliterature in the comments.

“Now THIS is how I want to hear about movie announcements,” wrote @lenardwastaken.

Hours later, she posted another video of herself in a lab coat, highlighting a romantic passage from the book: “I wish you could see yourself the way I see you.”

Commenters expressed that they are already in love with Reinhart as Olive. TikToker @aaewest27 declared that “whoever did the casting did the lords work for booktok.”

“WE NEED TO KNOW WHO IS PLAYING ADAM!!!!!” begged @tresha_lerman.

The Riverdale actress soon obliged with the Bateman reveal in the next video. In this viral entry, the two actors shake hands as they make their fake relationship agreement.

If BookTok liked Reinhart as Smith, they adore Bateman as Carlsen.

“The blank stare, tall, handome, can’t tell if he hates you … oh welcome home Adam Carlsen,” wrote @jennanidzreads.

Meanwhile, @thatnoseybitch observed that “he looks like he doesn’t wanna be there…… PERFECT ADAM!!!”

