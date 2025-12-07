“I almost cried”: Lisa Kudrow returns as Valerie Cherish in a third season of “The Comeback,” where she lands a starring role in an AI-written series

The Comeback, starring Lisa Kudrow, is finally getting a Season 3 on HBO. This time around, B-list sitcom actor Valerie Cherish is starring in an AI-written series.

HBO recently revealed that Wake Up Dead Man and Fleabag star Andrew Scott is joining the comedy series. Along with the casting announcement came a first look at Kudrow’s return as Cherish. You can watch the clip below:

Michael Patrick King, who created The Comeback with Kudrow, recently spoke to an audience of journalists at an HBO content showcase in London (via Variety). He explained the “horror” of seeing Cherish live in the age of social media. Anyone who knows the character won’t be surprised to learn that she’s become more obsessed with seeing herself on screen, even if it means taking on an AI job.

“The joke that’s already played out is that AI is bad,” King explained. “I mean, that was two awards shows ago — everybody said, ‘My speech was written by ChatGPT.’ So we had to go deeper and figure out what would be the issue if AI was actually learning fast, and that people were trying to stay ahead of it. So yeah, I mean, we worried about what’s going to happen to everybody. It feels like a real moment.”

He also revealed that Scott will be playing the studio head in Season 3.

“We decided that a very important part of the story would be the person who ran the studio,” King revealed. “Not the villain, but a very important character, and we got a very important actor to play him.”

“I know, I almost cried,” he said of securing Scott for the role.

Fans react to The Comeback Season 3

The first season of The Comeback was released on HBO in 2005, and it took nine years for a second season to come out. When the third season debuts in March of 2026, it will have been over 11 years since people were treated to new Valerie Cherish content.

Naturally, fans of the show are incredibly hyped:

the fact we’re about 6 months out from a new season of The Comeback pic.twitter.com/5kttyGv30m — patrick (@patrick_sproull) December 2, 2025

People are loving the premise:

That’s a genius plot – everyone in the industry will be disgusted with her for agreeing to do this the same way they were disgusted by her doing a reality show in 2005. I’m in. — beefy_vibes🇺🇸 (@realitybites555) December 3, 2025

“First sitcom ever written by AI”

Omg this season is going to be amazing 😂😂 hope there’s random online extras, I love Valerie Cherish — Daily Housewives (@DailyHousewives) December 3, 2025

And Andrew Scott has folks extra excited:

if you asked me “tori what is the perfect headline?” i’d say well that would have to be Andrew Scott Joins Lisa Kudrow in ‘The Comeback’ Return https://t.co/vIOHgwGStP — tori (@torlinnea) December 3, 2025

Andrew Scott is starring in the long belated third season of The Comeback?? https://t.co/YJVcswjCOU pic.twitter.com/0jPBabYXoY — Will Spencer (@Will_Spencer3) December 4, 2025

Some are throwing out galaxy-brain pitches:

Actors on Actors: Valerie Cherish and Jenna Maroney pic.twitter.com/myb4NQ1szl — Romeo S (Reloaded) 🇩🇴🥇 (@PaIIahAbdul) December 3, 2025

Ultimately, the hype is real:

Only thing I’m looking forward in 2026 — ERIC ABOBO (@eric_abobo) December 4, 2025

When the world needed her most…Valerie Cherish answered the call https://t.co/OVGzNRXV7q — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) December 3, 2025

