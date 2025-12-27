Everything we know about “The Boys” video game—so far

As one of the hottest (and divisive) shows on TV right now, a video game based on The Boys feels inevitable. Sure, it might sound like something Vought has thought up, but given the success of The Boys and its spin-off Gen V, a little world-building can’t hurt, right?

So, as we gear up for Butcher and Homelander’s final ride, here’s everything you need to know about The Boys video game.

Entitled The Boys: Trigger Warning, the game is now available to pre-order for $23.99 on the PlayStation Store wishlist and Meta Quest storefront.

It is confirmed to be released sometime in 2026. The game is expected to align with the release of the TV show’s final season, which is set to premiere in April.

The Boys video game console

Developed by Brazilian game studio Arvore, the stealth-driven virtual reality game will be playable on both Meta Quest and PlayStation VR2 devices. It will be published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality.

In a statement, Ricardo Justus, founder and head of studio at Arvore, said: “From day one, we wanted to build an adaptation hand-in-hand with the people who defined this universe. Working with the show’s writers and cast allowed us to bring the edge, humor, and brutality that made the series iconic, delivered with the spark of magic only Arvore can create.”

Lance Sloane, SVP of VR at Sony Pictures Entertainment, also said: “We’re thrilled to work with Arvore to bring The Boys: Trigger Warning to life in VR. Having the show’s creators involved in shaping the experience allows us to push the boundaries of immersive storytelling, and we’re grateful to collaborate with our friends at Meta and PlayStation to deliver it to fans.”

The Boys video game cast

Several cast members will be reprising their on-screen roles for the video game, including Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett) and PJ Byrne (Adam Bourke).

Iconic characters like Homelander and Billy Butcher will also feature in the game, but it’s unclear whether Antony Starr and Karl Urban will be returning alongside their co-stars.

The Boys video game plot

The game’s protagonist is a new character called Lucas, a Vought employee who becomes disillusioned with the corporation after uncovering a disturbing secret during a visit to Voughtland.

To get revenge, Lucas enlists The Boys for help. He himself also becomes a Supe with the help of Compound V, which grants him powers like hand blades, camouflage, and laser eyes.

The mission? To “infiltrate Vought” and “take revenge in the most chaotic way possible.”

You can find the trailer for The Boys: Trigger Warning below:

