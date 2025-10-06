“We just realized how stupid this is”: Taylor Swift fans react to her movie theater takeover for “The Life of a Showgirl”

Taylor Swift hosts a listening party in movie theaters, dubbed “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.” However, fans have mixed reactions to the show.

What did fans think of the Taylor Swift movie theater takeover?

As part of the promotion for Swift’s newest album, AMC theaters show a 89-minute listening party that compiles new music videos and some behind-the-scenes footage, according to Variety. Some songs simply play while kaleidoscopic images of the singer display on screen.

However, some fans say they weren’t thrilled with the production. And die-hard fans’ critiques gain traction on social media after some suggest the album was one of Swift’s worst.

One fan posts their post-show reaction on TikTok, barely able to contain their laughter. They share several clips from the movie, and their giggles can be heard in the back as dramatic images of the singer appear on stage.

On-screen text reads, “I love Taylor and Eras tour was one of the best concerts I’ve ever been to, but I couldn’t take this album thing seriously. It’s so dramatic.”

She clarifies in the caption, “I actually like this album but I can’t take stuff like this seriously. She’s my older cringy sister I love her downnnn.”

In the comments, other fans who went to the listening party share the same sentiment.

“Not a PowerPoint Presentation Musical,” one writes.

“No, it’s actually insane that people paid $20 to see lyric videos that are free on YouTube,” another says.

“I bought two tickets thinking, there is NO WAY Taylor is charging us to watch lyric videos … Tay, can I have a refund? Because I’m 100% certain I need that money more than you do!” a third adds.

Did some fans enjoy the showing?

However, some fans say they had a great time at the movie theater listening party. In one TikTok, a large group of fans jump around the theater near the screen and sing along to “Opalite.”

The caption reads, “Now THAT was FIRE!! Had the time of my life at The Life of a Showgirl Release Party!!”

Some commenters shared their own positive experiences at the showing, saying it was worth the money.

“Tbh my theater had a bunch of people that brought blankets and things and we just sat and giggled and it kind of felt like a sleepover,” a viewer says.

Another TikToker shares a toddler’s hilarious reaction to a lyric change in “Wood,” an explicit song about Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce.

In the lyric video shown in the theater, the line changes from “His love was the key that opened my thighs” to “His love was the key that opened my skies.”

A young child exclaims, “opened THIGHS!” as if to correct the lyrics.

Other fans say the clean versions of all the songs also garnered reactions during the showing they attended.

“The clean versions were killing me, the whole place erupted every time,” one says.

“All of us purposely sang ‘thighs’ extra loud, haha. That’s when our theatre was the loudest,” another writes.

Whether fans had a good time or not, the release was a success: it won the weekend box office, bringing in $33 million.

