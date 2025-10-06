“Truly a shame”: Swifties accuse Taylor Swift of using AI “slop” in her “The Life of a Showgirl” visuals

Taylor Swift fans raised alarms this week after noticing potential AI use in visuals tied to her newly released album, The Life of a Showgirl. The discovery frustrated Swifties, who argued that AI-generated visuals undermine both her artistic integrity and environmental responsibility.

Although Swift did not personally confirm any details, fans quickly dissected the clips released with the album. Many argued the “Easter egg” visuals were filled with telltale AI quirks.

TikToker shows “inconsistencies” in Swift’s visuals

TikToker @goojiepooj posted a detailed breakdown to highlight the issues. In her viral video, she claimed, “It appears as though Taylor Swift is using AI to promote her latest album.” She pointed out that CGI errors usually follow a certain logic, but AI-generated images often create strange inconsistencies.

She explained one scene by noting, “Look at the shape of this window up here and see how it does not match the light coming in […] The shape of the light on the floor is totally inconsistent with the shape of the window.”

The TikToker also flagged multiple props. She said dumbbells looked mismatched in a way no 3D designer would render. Similarly, a treadmill included buttons that made no sense, she joked, noting, “Unless treadmills now have a mop feature, and I’m just out of the loop.”

Later, she zoomed in on a birdhouse with a ‘honey” sign hanging from it, revealing that the font changes mid-shot. “There is no way a graphic designer would change the font halfway through. It doesn’t make any sense.”

She continued with examples of disappearing objects, flickering flowers, and a rotating hanger. To her, the evidence was clear. “No, frankly, I cannot be convinced that this is anything other than AI-generated. Which truly is a shame, because it’s destroying our environment. And also, it’s stealing from artists, which I thought was important to Taylor Swift.”

X user @HappiiFunTime shared a clip in which a clothes hanger seems to disappear into thin air, writing, “This is AI, watch the hanger randomly disappear Taylor swift a billionaire, is using AI for promotion.”

This is AI, watch the hanger randomly disappear



Taylor swift a billionaire, is using AI for promotion. https://t.co/OyzamoLdtQ pic.twitter.com/f4rp7fWBCT — Happi (@HappiiFunTime) October 4, 2025

Fans react with #SwiftiesAgainstAI

Once the news of the alleged AI-generated aspects of the videos circulated, Swifties expressed disappointment across social media. The hashtag #SwiftiesAgainstAI quickly gained traction.

X user @tayalisonswif wrote an open letter to the musician. “Dear @taylornation13 We expected a decent album promo but we noticed that the promotion on cities were made by A.I.,” they wrote. A.I has a large impact on the environment and wildlife because of its LARGE water consumption and more. Please learn better next time. #SwiftiesAgainstAI”

Dear @taylornation13



We expected a decent album promo but we noticed that the promotion on cities were made by A.I



A.I has a large impact on the environment and wildlife because of its LARGE water consumption and more



Please learn better next time.

#SwiftiesAgainstAI pic.twitter.com/Kj0g7ajWKH — partyswift13 ❤️‍🔥 (@tayalisonswif) October 5, 2025

Other fans echoed the frustration. @str4wberryfeels tweeted, “I’m fully aware that Taylor did not generate these videos herself, but likely her marketing team did as they are in charge of this. It is extremely disappointing to see ai in promotion for an album. Ai is horrific for the environment. SwiftiesAgainstAI”

Meanwhile, @girlishcowboy said, “taylor swift using ai after reclaiming her art for years……”

“Taylor Swift using AI on our beloved piano has made me feel so icky,” @carrie_walsh_ added. “I want to still believe this is all performance art somehow but the use of AI is inexcusable, turning the Acoustic Set piano into literal AI slop!! I saw Hayley Williams sing at this with my OWN EYES!!”

Taylor Swift using AI on our beloved piano has made me feel so icky.



I want to still believe this is all performance art somehow but the use of AI is inexcusable, turning the Acoustic Set piano into literal AI slop!! I saw Hayley Williams sing at this with my OWN EYES!! pic.twitter.com/L4a5ozaohk — Carrie Walsh (@carrie_walsh_) October 5, 2025

Some took a more cynical tone. @shaelynbot snarked, “oh that’s taylor ‘it’s important artists own their own work’ swift using generative ai.”

oh that’s taylor “it’s important artists own their own work” swift using generative ai https://t.co/YXMpbX0W7k pic.twitter.com/p6nOZAHH3n — shae (@shaelynbot) October 4, 2025

