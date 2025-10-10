“You bullied a 13-year-old for money”: Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah calls out Perez Hilton for “foul” way he mocked her as a teen

Tallulah Willis, daughter of actor Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is confronting one of Hollywood’s most notorious gossip bloggers over years of public humiliation.

In a candid Instagram post, the 31-year-old accused Perez Hilton of bullying her as a teenager, saying his cruel comments about her appearance left her feeling “cursed” and suicidal. She also resurfaced disturbing posts in which Hilton sexualized her at 14.

Hundreds poured in with messages of support, with Perez himself responding in the comments.

What did Tallulah Willis say about Perez Hilton?

The post was uploaded to Instagram on Tallulah’s account, @buuski, and received over 22,000 likes.

In it, she shared photos of herself alongside photos of her father, Bruce Willis, from his younger years, to highlight the strong similarities between the two in appearance. The 70-year-old actor was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

“My Lordy! if I am NOT this man’s child,” Tallulah began. “The face, the smile, dare I say it the chin (hey @perez remember when you bullied a 13 year old for money?) that made me want to end it all, is now the most precious gift I could be bestowed with,” she wrote.

Tallulah went on to say that for years, she was unable to even say the word “chin” out loud.

“What a cursed child I was for inheriting this joyful, expressive feature, alive with emotion,” she said, revealing that she was proud of herself for working to “rip that hate out from the roots.”

Commenters responded with messages of love and support, as well as their own anecdotes, many of them themselves targets of Perez Hilton.

“Perez Hilton bullied me about my chin at some point too!!!! Yayyyy chins!!!!”, wrote Ireland Baldwin, daughter of Alec Baldwin.

“We all have a Perez story 😅🥲💪 you’re as gorgeous as you are powerful,” added Billy Joel’s goddaughter Sailor Brinkley Cook.

“To this day I’ll never understand how Perez was never cancelled for good,” someone else wrote. “Carry those precious gifted features with pride, love.”

Other supportive comments came from Tallulah’s sister Rumer Willis, who was also frequently written about by Perez, and Keith Richards’ daughter, Theodora.

Perez himself commented on the post, saying, “Hello, please check your DMs.” Neither he or Tallulah have clarified the content of these messages.

irelandirelandireland via Instagram

sailorbrinkleycook via Instagram

theperezhilton via Instagram

What did Perez Hilton say?

Perez Hilton, 47, first rose to infamy in the early 2000s as a blogger and columnist who shared gossip and information about celebrities, especially celebrity scandals. His controversial blog included posts outing celebrities’ sexualities, insulting people’s appearances, and he has long been accused of profiting off celebrities’ mental health crises, including Britney Spears and Lindsey Lohan.

Perez was also known for sexualizing celebrities. Following her initial Instagram post, shared a second where she provided screenshots of sexual comments Perez had written about her when she was a minor.

“Bruce Willis’s youngest spawn Tallulah lets her butt all hang out,” he had written, when the actress was just 14 years old. “If that were our fugly child we would have bought her a pair of pants.”

The post also included the photos Perez had taken of her wearing the shorts, as well as screenshots of a comment made at the time by her mother, actress Demi Moore.

“Anyone who advertises, follows or supports Perez supports violating child pornography laws,” Demi wrote on Twitter.

Alongside the post, Tallulah wrote, “Shame on you for sexualizing a little 14 year olds body as a thirty f—king year old man. The concept that you got a good nights sleep on sheets LITERALLY paid for by children’s tears is foul.”

Although most posts about Tallulah—including any comments about her chin—seem to have been wiped from Perez’s blog, a Tweet where he accused her, age 15, of “dressing like a slut,” remains online, as do several blog posts about her sister and mother.



