“No wonder it looks crisp”: New technology replacing green screens in superhero movies like “Superman” has the internet divided

A new technology called The Volume is shaking up superhero filmmaking and stirring debate online.

What is The Volume and how does it work?

Instead of surrounding actors with green screens, filmmakers are now placing them inside massive cylindrical sets of LED panels. Known as The Volume, this technology creates a real-time digital environment around actors using gaming software and high-resolution displays. Developed by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), it became popular after being created for use in The Mandalorian.

The Volume technology was used to shoot some of Superman’s flying sequences in the film. pic.twitter.com/ZV4AxF28yQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 20, 2025

Originally created to address reflection issues with the Mandalorian’s armor, the system evolved into a full-immersive production tool. The first version of The Volume stood 20 feet high, stretched 180 feet around, and even featured an LED ceiling. It utilized over 1,300 LED panels with tiny pixel gaps, allowing for seamless, detailed backdrops and natural lighting without ever leaving the soundstage.

In partnership with Epic Games, the Mandalorian team integrated Unreal Engine, a powerful video game engine that displays photorealistic 3D graphics in real-time. Infrared cameras track the filming camera’s movements, and the environment shifts accordingly, making everything look convincingly three-dimensional through the lens.

More BTS footage of how they shot the flying scenes in ‘SUPERMAN’.



(Via Cinemoves IG) pic.twitter.com/gdFd6w4U1C — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 21, 2025

Reactions on social media

TikToker @moviemanmanman recently broke down how The Volume technology helped shoot James Gunn’s Superman, especially the flight scenes. “It’s pretty f***** awesome,” he said in his video where he shared a behind-the-scenes clip. “Specifically, with the scene where Superman is flying from the Fortress of Solitude. […] This footage is real drone footage. So it really immerses David Corenswet into that moment.”

He compared the immersive experience to Disney World’s Soarin’ Around the World ride, praising how the system helped David Corenswet’s Superman look “vibrant” and grounded in believable environments. “This is a really cool and innovative way to capture backgrounds without just using a green screen,” he added.

Not everyone was sold. Some critics, particularly Zack Snyder loyalists, felt the switch from traditional CGI and practical effects weakened the cinematic magic.

“The people of the internet are furious about it,” said TikToker @itsyoville. “And I don’t know why this is.”

“First, the rubbery suit, then this lame CGI; I wasn’t expecting much more than this,” wrote one disgruntled X user.

Others saw it as a nostalgic step backward, reminiscent of painted backdrops from old Westerns. But many online users quickly defended the tech, pointing out that those backdrops never moved, reflected accurate lighting, or responded to camera angles.

“This is actually so cool. Love seeing some of the technology they use when filming; very creative,” tweeted someone else.

@vikalthakur96 wrote, “So Superman wasn’t just faster than a speeding bullet—he was rendered in Unreal Engine, too. 💥🦸‍♂️🎮”

Another added, “Superman flying in The Volume? No wonder it looks crisp. Kal-El just leveled up from green screen to gaming engine.”

Whether fans loved the update or not, the majority of those posting on social media agreed that the visuals in Superman looked sharp.

