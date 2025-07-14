“Might’ve cured my depression”: The new “Superman” movie goes viral for making fans feel something rare: hope

The new Superman movie has sparked an unexpected internet movement, with viewers saying it’s making them feel hopeful, healed, and punk. Is the new Superman hopecore?

James Gunn’s Superman, released this past weekend, opened to strong box office numbers at $125 million in the US opening weekend and even stronger emotions. Yet instead of leaning into the grittiness of past superhero flicks, Superman delivered something else: kindness. And fans are saying that’s exactly what they needed.

Superman is the new punk rock

On X and TikTok, people are calling the movie “hopecore,” a term gaining traction to describe art that dares to be optimistic. The emotional tone of Superman stood out, not just for its sincere storytelling but also for its message that kindness can be powerful, and even radical.

One scene, now widely quoted online, features Superman saying, “Kindness, maybe that’s the real punk rock.” He says this in response to Lois Lane pointing out his compassion. That line alone launched hundreds of memes and TikToks, all orbiting around the idea that in 2025, rebellion isn’t about rage, it’s about choosing goodness.

On X, @CQuill97 tweeted, “As a Superman fan, I can rest now. I got what I wanted, a love story about a badass reporter and a punk rock alien whose greatest power is his kindness.”

That sentiment resonated. “Guys, I’m being serious when I say ever since I saw Superman I haven’t felt depressed even once,” @Bleached_Melon posted. “I’ve been smiling for 2 days now, I think Superman might’ve cured my depression. All I feel is happiness and hope now.”

Another tweet from @lavfeysun read, “‘I asked grok’ ‘I asked chatgpt’ well I asked Superman and he said kindness is the new punk rock.” These reactions weren’t outliers, but rather captured a shift in tone across superhero fandom.

A Superman for the modern day

On Reddit, a widely shared post by u/Astronomer_X broke it down: “We finally made it out of the ‘But WHAT IF Superman was a big asshole’ […] zeitgeist that swept the late 2010s of comic book media […] In a world where we are increasingly socialised and incentivised to act purely out of self-interest, Superman 2025 dares to tackle the rebellious act of being kind.”

The thread reflected what many were feeling. In a time defined by division and outrage algorithms, Superman invited viewers to care again. It asked them to see beauty in the world and each other.

James Gunn previously said he wanted Superman to make people feel hope again.

“I mean, Superman is the story of America,” Gunn said in an interview with The Times of London. “An immigrant who came from other places […] but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

Clearly, it worked. While superhero fatigue has been a growing concern in Hollywood, this film offered something fresh: sincerity.

