“I legit didn’t recognize him”: Fans of “Street Fighter” react to first look of Noah Centineo playing Ken Masters

The new Street Fighter movie is finally in production, and the Internet can’t believe how jacked Noah Centineo got to play Ken Masters. “Road brawler,” Centineo captioned his post on Instagram.

Below you can see Centineo side-by-side with his game character.

First look at Noah Centineo’s Ken in the live-action ‘STREET FIGHTER’ pic.twitter.com/Nzy2CYE7Lk — Unbinged 📺 (@unbingedpod) August 25, 2025

A new Street Fighter movie?

For those not in the know, Street Fighter is a beloved video game franchise that debuted in 1987. The fighting games were first developed by Capcom, and there have been various sequels and spin-offs over the years, making it one of the highest-grossing media franchises in history.

In 1994, a movie adaptation was made starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Ming-Na Wen, Kylie Minogue, and Raúl Juliá. Damian Chapa played the role of Ken Masters. While the film was a monetary success, it was not well-received by critics or fans.

The movie is currently on Rotten Tomatoes with a 11% critics score and 20% audience score.

While Street Fighter fans are wary about the latest adaptation, the new movie has a promising lineup. In addition to Centineo, the film will also feature Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Callina Liang, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andrew Schulz, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, and Vidyut Jammwal.

Fans react to Noah Centineo’s Street Fighter look

Centineo is best known for playing Peter Kavinsky in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy. However, he’s no stranger to franchise films. In 2022, he played Atom Smasher in the DCEU film Black Adam. However, his Street Fighter abs are unlike anything his fans have seen from him before. Some are wondering if he’ll be taking his new bod into another upcoming film, the Rambo prequel.

Here’s what the Internet is saying about Centineo’s post…

“Noah Centineo’s new jacked look is fire,” one fan commented on X. “Rambo or Ken vibes?”

“Noah is killing it, bro made Ken come to life,” someone else posted.

Noah is killing it, bro made Ken comes to life 😭💀 — horov7.moca (@horov_7) August 26, 2025

However, some people aren’t convinced Centineo is right for the role.

“Ken is a hot mixed Asian American pretty boy, and he is not giving ‘Pretty.’ In fact, before this transformation, he looked more like Ryu. Casting directors really suck these days,” one Street Fighter fan said on Threads.

Meanwhile, others are remaining open-minded.

“I legit didn’t recognize him because of the hair in the back and had to zoom in on the face after reading your caption. He’s an interesting choice for Ken, but I think he’ll pull it off,” one person wrote.

“I kinda see what the hype is about now,” someone else conceded.

The new Street Fighter movie is expected to be released in 2026.

