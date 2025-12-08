“Read the room”: Kai Cenat fans slam Streamer Awards host’s joke comparing him to Diddy

A host at the 2025 Streamer Awards made a joke about Kai Cenat, comparing him to Sean “Diddy” Combs, and it did not land. Fellow streamer Fiona Fan, who goes by FanFan online, spent the rest of the weekend fielding criticism from Cenat fans and anyone else who found the jab inappropriate.

Cenat’s friends have compared his appearance to Diddy’s, but this might not have been the place to bring it up.

FanFan compares Kai Cenat to Diddy

The 2025 Streamer Awards kicked off on Saturday with the usual faces. One popular YouTube and Twitch streamer, FanFan, served as a host of the event, interviewing various attendees before and after the main event.

When she found Kai Cenat, who won four awards that night including Best Just Chatting Streamer, she made a choice to reference a risky joke that normally stays within Cenat’s circle.

Tylil presses one of the host at the 2025 Streamer Awards for making a joke about Kai Cenat being “Diddy” in the new 50 Cent documentary 😳 pic.twitter.com/EZCODiMtTj — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) December 7, 2025

“Congratulations to you,” she said in a viral clip. “Oh, and also, congrats on your new documentary with 50 Cent. That was you, right?”

Fan was likely referring to Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a Netflix documentary released on Dec. 2 and produced by 50 Cent’s studio.

The reaction in the room was subdued at best, earning more shouts and groans than laughs. Most on camera either didn’t react or looked uncomfortable as Fan walked away, chuckling into her own mic. Cenat friend and streamer Tylil then took the mic to turn the heat around on Fan.

“If you are going to be on the mic making jokes, at least let it be funny!” he said.

“Read the room”: The joke flops with a comedian

The next day, as a clip of the ill-fated joke spread on X, comedian and podcaster J.D. Witherspoon called Fan out.

“Very Weird to compare anyone to Diddy in this day and age especially right after his documentary dropped,” he wrote. “Streamer Awards should only have professional hosts do these segments or no one at all, just keep the vibes positive, but if yall wanna do roast jokes hire a comedian, and also read the room.”

Witherspoon went on to acknowledge that jokes about Cenat looking a bit like Diddy have circulated inside the streamer’s community, but argued that taking the gag public like that crossed a line.

Also I am aware of the on going joke about Kai “looking like Diddy” in his own community and playing into the bit by dressing up as him, and making light of it. But the awards show community isn’t his personal community imo it’s a bunch of streamers and fans at home from all… https://t.co/PGrqTN1GbV — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) December 7, 2025

“The awards show community isn’t his personal community imo it’s a bunch of streamers and fans at home from all areas of the internet and most who have never met before,” he added. “If he made that joke about himself on stage I could see it landing, but the fact that Tylil felt the need to check the girl made it seem like it wasn’t the place or time to play up one of his communities on going jokes.”

Many in the comments on Witherspoon’s post, however, defended Fan and accused Tylil of being the weird one.

“It’s a joke and the MC tried (but failed mostly imo) to make jokes about other streamers too,” argued @rookie2vet. “Kai isn’t a victim of anything, the MC’s delivery fell flat and Tylil unnecessarily made it awkward.”

User @1amversionofhim claimed that “the streamer awards have literally always been like that it’s just that now new people are coming in and thinking it’s the Grammys like chill outttt.”

