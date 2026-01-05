Explaining the “Stranger Things” #conformitygate, and why some fans aren’t convinced the show is really over

After almost a decade, Stranger Things officially ended on Dec 31, 2025. However, instead of closure, the finale led to confusion, disappointment, and a viral conspiracy theory. As fans processed their feelings about the final episode, the hashtag #conformitygate began trending online.

Featured Video

Although the series wrapped with an epic battle against Vecna, many viewers felt like the ending was rushed with choppy writing. Others went further, insisting the finale itself might be fake, and that the real finale had yet to be released. Together, these reactions formed the backbone of #conformitygate.

Why some fans were disappointed in the final Stranger Things season

While there are plenty of reasons for disappointment when a show ends, many fans focused on character choices that felt inconsistent with earlier Stranger Things seasons. First, viewers criticized the retconning of Will Byers’ flash-forward scene.

Advertisement

According to fan theories, the future version of Will appeared to have toned down his canon gay identity, potentially with editing after the scene had been filmed.

These images of Will with an earring and long hair, paired with a video circulating online of the scene being filmed, have further pushed this narrative, particularly on X.

Additionally, Byler (Will Byers/Mike Wheeler) fans expressed shock at what they described as weak writing and a lack of emotional payoff after the show hinted at a potential canon queer couple.

Advertisement

Although earlier seasons teased a deeper arc between Will and Mike, the final episodes avoided directly addressing it, instead pivoting to call them “best friends.” As a result, many fans felt like the show queerbaited them.

i encourage anyone who denies byler is queerbait to watch this video from a girl who has been working in the entertainment industry for 10 years and is a casual watcher of stranger things and is neutral with the ships within the show. because this is exactly why we are upset. pic.twitter.com/imnVtDF1FZ — ᴉlɐ (@hawkinsforeverx) January 2, 2026

Later, the Duffer Brothers confirmed on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast that only they and Millie Bobby Brown knew Eleven’s true ending. Frustration grew among fans as the Duffer Brothers did their postmortem interviews about the show. Fans felt their comments came off as dismissive, especially when questions about representation surfaced.

Advertisement

GUYS ITS REAL GET BACK ON THE FUCKING BUS #conformitygate pic.twitter.com/HEX3rV1VXe — clarke | ǝʞɹɐlɔ (@MAYFlELDSMAX) January 4, 2026

Some viewers also blamed changes behind the scenes. TikToker @mickzy02 pointed out a major shift in writers and creatives for the final season, arguing that the writing suffered from instability.

Additionally, fans noted that several women writers left the project. That group reportedly included Ross Duffer’s ex-wife, Leigh Janiak, who previously worked on the show and was allegedly a Byler supporter.

Advertisement

What is #conformitygate?

The #conformitygate hashtag exploded as fans searched for meaning beyond the finale. Although the show ended with Vecna defeated, tragedy defined the closing moments. Eleven sacrificed herself, seemingly dying to save Hawkins and the world. However, the epilogue planted doubt. Mike Wheeler suggested Eleven might have escaped instead of dying.

Advertisement

Fans began looking for hints of the finale not being the true ending of the show. They pointed to the crowd’s folded hands during graduation, which mirrored Henry Creel’s posture, and their orange graduation robes being an abnormal color for the 80s.

bright orange wasn’t a common color for graduation gowns in the late 80’s, but yk who used this color? PRISONERS. #conformitygate pic.twitter.com/XaQPXbyh7S — ignac ♱a 🦋⚔️🐈‍⬛🪽 (@sendabeIIakona) January 2, 2026

The date of Jan 7 also gained attention, as the number seven was a prominent motif in the show, making people question if a secret, real finale is on the horizon.

TikToker Claire Mackenzie (@clairemackenzieauthor) shared a viral comment claiming internal drama derailed the ending.

Advertisement

The comment read, “Leigh Janiak was one of the writers and the main one behind the development of the Byler story arc […] Byler was SUPPOSED TO BE canon.” Claire responded, “If that is a real thing, what the hell? You ruined your show for a divorce?”

Netflix did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.