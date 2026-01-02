“Stranger Things” brings in over $25M in just two days of movie theater finale screenings: “This is a win”

The series finale of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix on New Year’s Eve, but that wasn’t the way to view the highly anticipated series closer. The episode, which clocked in at 2 hours and 8 minutes, was also released in theaters.

After two days, it managed to score between $25 and $28 million at the box office.

It’s no surprise Stranger Things became a hit this week, considering Netflix had to add extra showings after the first wave sold out. This has people wondering… will Netflix start to be more open about theatrical releases?

The streamer recently acquired Warner Bros, and while it will probably take a while before the deal goes into effect, people have been concerned about the future of the industry.

Warner Bros. had a huge 2025 at the box office between A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, Superman, Weapons, F1, and more. With Netflix taking over, it could mean shorter theatrical release windows, which would ultimately hurt theatres and the industry as a whole.

Netflix and theatrical releases

The Stranger Things finale wasn’t the only Netflix release to hit theatres in 2025. Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Men, and a couple of other high-profile films had limited theatrical releases before dropping on Netflix.

Meanwhile, KPop Demon Hunters was so successful on the streaming site that it was put in theatres after its initial release, and became the first Netflix movie to win a weekend at the box office.

With Stranger Things and KPop Demon Hunters being such a theatrical success, it has some fans feeling a little more hopeful about Netflix’s future with Warner Bros. However, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has made his stance on theatrical releases quite clear, so we shouldn’t be celebrating just yet.

“Netflix is a very consumer-focused company,” Sarandos said at the Time100 Summit in April (via Variety). “We really do care that we deliver the program to you in a way you want to watch it.”

“What is the consumer trying to tell us?” he added when asked about lower theatrical attendance. “That they’d like to watch movies at home, thank you. The studios and the theaters are duking it out over trying to preserve this 45-day window that is completely out of step with the consumer experience of just loving a movie.”

“Folks grew up thinking, ‘I want to make movies on a gigantic screen and have strangers watch them [and to have them] play in the theater for two months, and people cry and sell-out shows … It’s an outdated concept.”

“I think it is — for most people, not for everybody. If you’re fortunate enough to live in Manhattan, and you can walk to a multiplex and see a movie, that’s fantastic. Most of the country cannot,” he continued.

Fans react to Stranger Things on the big screen

No matter what Sarandos says about the moviegoing experience, the release of the Stranger Things finale proves that people still love seeing film (or in this case, television) on the big screen. You can check out some reactions from fans below:

watching stranger things in the theater with a bunch of other fans is an experience I’ll never forget pic.twitter.com/siMEfRy3Rw — steph✨ (@stephannle_) January 2, 2026

Unforgettable.

“Blown away.”

I watched the Stranger Things finale today in a packed theater with my family. It was quite a scene. There were tons of people wearing merch, just so excited to see how the thing ends. And by the time the credits rolled, it was pretty clear that everyone loved it. There were big… pic.twitter.com/BI4BHCYf3X — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) January 2, 2026

Real Life vs. Social Media.

I’m so glad I got to experience the finale of Stranger Things in a theater full of fans cheering and laying and applauding like mad….. but when EVERY attendee in multiple screens has a $20 food and beverage credit to spend… the scene in the lobby is WILD pic.twitter.com/qQTVZD4v7I — Brian Clark (@brianrobclark) January 1, 2026

Huge crowds.

this is my local theater for the final episode of stranger things is this not fucking insane pic.twitter.com/zm7IyU5YoK — Scary Chris (@ScaredChris) December 27, 2025

You love to see it.

Watching the Stranger Things series finale at the Paris Theater quickly turned into a top ten experience in the cinema. What a wonderful audience. The Duffer Brothers somehow stuck the landing. Plus, the theater gave us a generous goody bag 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/vuV2twMrcl — film posers™️ Josie Marie 🇵🇷🇵🇸 (@TheJosieMarie) January 1, 2026

“Top ten experience.”

Here’s hoping!

