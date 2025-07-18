“Those two crazy kids”: Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham divide fans after posting project teaser to social media

Fleetwood Mac fans went wild after former bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham appeared to tease a new project on social media.

On Thursday, the pair both posted half a line from the song “Frozen Love,” with Nicks starting it and Buckingham finishing.

Needless to say, many fans are taking this as a good omen. Others seem to think it’s something more personal between the former paramours.

“And if you go forward, I’ll meet you there”

On July 17, Nicks posted an image on X of the words “And if you go forward” written in cursive. A half hour later, Buckingham followed up with a similar image reading “I’ll meet you there.”

The song they referenced is from their joint album “Buckingham Nicks” from 1973, two years before they joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 and made the band into what most people know it today. This reference led fans to assume that the two musicians are planning a new project together.

Mick Fleetwood may also be involved, however, judging by his Wednesday Instagram post. In the minute-long video, he listens to the same song before commenting on its quality.

“It’s all in the song,” he said. “It’s in the music that played on for so many years. It’s magic then, magic now. What a thrill.”

No specifics have been released in regard to what these three may be up to. Nicks recently suggested that a Fleetwood Mac reunion is unlikely following Christine McVie’s death in 2022.

A year later, she went on Today and talked about how awkward it was to reunite with Buckingham around this loss, then reiterated that any kind of future band project won’t happen.

“When Christine died, Fleetwood Mac died,” she said.

The band went through numerous partial reunions and collaborations after they broke up in 1987, but with one member gone and others in their 70s, many assumed that was the end for Fleetwood Mac.

A change of heart?

Maybe Nicks changed her mind, or else the remaining band members are just messing with people. Either way, they succeeded in getting fans all riled up over the X posts.

oh those two crazy kids (stevie nicks 77 and lindsey buckingham 75) pic.twitter.com/F3Pj5fXDYu — begrudgingly shauna shipman attorney (@gleehatesgirls) July 17, 2025

“WHAT IN THE SILVER SPRINGS IS HAPPENING WITH FLEETWOOD MAC??!!” yelled @youroulonemily.

“Coldplay exposing an affair and Fleetwood Mac getting back together,” said @douglaschu_, “to everything there is a season.”

Some are hoping for a simple re-release of “Buckingham Nicks” after decades of waiting.

“But like do you understand how long some of us have been waiting for a re-release?” asked @bjmoe0201. “I only have a bootleg copy of this album. Maybe just the song, not the whole album? But they never re-released their BN stuff after joining Fleetwood Mac. But Frozen Love IS THAT SONG.”

Others jumped to spread rumors and preemptively eye-roll that Nicks and Buckingham have rekindled their old relationship. X user @plant_sequoias asked people to “imagine being 77 and still in a situationship with a man you met in the 1960s.”

imagine being 77 and still in a situationship with a man you met in the 1960s https://t.co/nNBq7q8t40 — aaliyah ‧₊˚🪲꩜ (@plant_sequoias) July 17, 2025

“LOVE IS REAL,” declared @kajolswife, on the other hand.

Fuck an Oasis reunion, we’re getting a Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham reunion pic.twitter.com/dXtfRgwGnb — Amy (@Amy_Moll99) July 17, 2025

Those two went through one of the most notorious band breakups of all time, leading to multiple hit breakup songs. Since the end of the band itself, they’ve spent the years sniping at each other in interviews.

