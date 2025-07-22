“We are so back baby”: Everything we know about the new Steven Universe spinoff “Lars of the Stars” so far

Showrunner Rebecca Sugar thrilled Steven Universe fans in June 2025 by announcing the sequel/spinoff series Lars of the Stars.

The new show will follow the title character as the dashing captain of a Gem ship as he and the crew “smuggle contraband, evade the authorities and uncover the darkest secrets of the fallen Gem Empire,” according to Deadline.

The show has yet to be officially greenlit. Still, considering the popularity of the original, the first sequel series, and the film, any publisher would take a serious risk passing on this one.

What we know about Lars of the Stars

The new series, officially titled Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars, will center on the adventures of Laramie “Lars” Barriga. Originally a selfish, cynical teen, Lars finds his place in the universe after sacrificing himself to save outcast Gems from the alien empire.

Steven revives him with his magic, but Lars can’t return home with his friend and stays to help the “Off Colors” evade capture, eventually stealing a ship and fighting the Diamond Authority as a space pirate captain.

Although these adventures take place during the original series, the use of the word “sequel” and referring to the Gem empire as “fallen” suggest that the new show may occur after those events. In the sequel series Steven Universe Future, Lars leaves Earth again after finally making it home, saying that he’s excited to explore the universe.

What we know for sure is that Rebecca Sugar will run Lars of the Stars with husband and producing partner Ian Jones-Quartey. The couple confirmed this on Instagram on June 26, after announcing it earlier in the month at a session held at Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe in France.

“I miss my world and my characters,” said Sugar. “I can’t wait to share [the sequel] with you and can’t thank you enough for all your support.”

The Deadline article on the announcement suggested that as of June 11, the spinoff had not yet been officially greenlit. If it gets the go-ahead, it will air on Amazon Video. Lars is the only confirmed character so far, but his Gem crew will presumably be included.

“WE ARE SO BACK”

Steven Universe has enjoyed a dedicated fandom since its release in 2013, and its members are hungry for more. Across social media, Steven lovers celebrated the announcement that there would be more Universe.

“WE ARE SO BACK BABY,” declared u/Personwhoisfriendly on the Steven Universe Reddit sub. “IT’S FANDOM REVIVAL TIME.”

“Finally, the show about the part-time donut clerk turned zombie space pirate that this generation has been craving is being made,” joked u/Colaymorak. “Okay, but for real though, this is lovely news.”

Every hungry for more lore, fans on X wished for information on the Diamonds and the origins of the Gem empire.

“PLEASE LET US LEARN ABOUT THE DIAMOND ORIGINS!!!!” begged @CamB4014.

“I hope this series will elaborate the Gem’s entire history from their origins up to their establishment,” said a calmer @yukarina_0103. “Hopefully we would learn the places and other species outside Earth and Homeworld.”

Others are hoping for a deeper dive on some of the related characters.

“This is the perfect excuse to do that Rhodonite episode now,” said u/CBFan5000. “And to have Lars finally get some time to just be chill and cool. Can’t wait.”

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

