“Feels less like honoring his legacy and more like monetizing his ghost”: Backlash grows toward AI Stan Lee hologram at LA Comic Con

LA Comic Con took place over the weekend, and the event featured everything from epic cosplays to panels with big-name stars. While fans were enjoying most of the event, one attraction left con-goers uneasy.
People had the opportunity to interact with the late, great Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee in holographic form. Using AI to raise the dead is a questionable practice at best, and Lee’s presence at the con has caused some backlash.
“We’ll never put words in his mouth that aren’t in line with things he spoke about in his lifetime,” Bob Sabouni, Head of Stan Lee Legacy Programs for Kartoon Studios and a former Marvel executive, said in a statement. “Fortunately, with decades of footage capturing his thoughts on so many subjects, we can build a voice that stays true, not always word for word, but always faithful in spirit, context, and intent.”
Fans meet the holographic Stan Lee
Many fans who attended the con took to social media to share their experience with Lee. While some outright hated the attraction, others found it to be fun.
However, many went in questioning the ethics behind it. It’s been reported that the Stan Lee Foundation approved the project, but the whole thing is making some fearful about the future of AI.
One fan had a positive interaction with the holographic Lee, as you can see below:
@melmadog Stan Lee experience at Comic Con LA and it was a good day to wear a spiderman top 😭 #comicconla #marvel #whattowatch ♬ original sound – Melissa
However, not everyone who attended felt the same happy vibes.
Fans react to AI Stan Lee
While some experienced the AI Lee firsthand, others are taking to social media to share their concerns about the idea. First of all, the payment portion felt icky to some.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, fans had to pay between $15 and $20 to talk with the fake Lee.
It’s ultimately inauthentic.
Not honoring Stan Lee’s legacy
Many people believe it’s wrong to create an AI likeness without Lee’s explicit consent.
One X user writes, “He was taken advantage of in his final years, and now they’re reanimated the dead to take advantage of him again in death.”
Another adds, “Turning Stan Lee into an AI hologram feels less like honoring his legacy and more like monetizing his ghost.”
Meanwhile, some folks are just making jokes.
No matter how you feel about seeing dead people in AI form, it’s safe to say there will be more attractions like this one down the line.
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.