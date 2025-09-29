“Feels less like honoring his legacy and more like monetizing his ghost”: Backlash grows toward AI Stan Lee hologram at LA Comic Con

LA Comic Con took place over the weekend, and the event featured everything from epic cosplays to panels with big-name stars. While fans were enjoying most of the event, one attraction left con-goers uneasy.

People had the opportunity to interact with the late, great Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee in holographic form. Using AI to raise the dead is a questionable practice at best, and Lee’s presence at the con has caused some backlash.

“We’ll never put words in his mouth that aren’t in line with things he spoke about in his lifetime,” Bob Sabouni, Head of Stan Lee Legacy Programs for Kartoon Studios and a former Marvel executive, said in a statement. “Fortunately, with decades of footage capturing his thoughts on so many subjects, we can build a voice that stays true, not always word for word, but always faithful in spirit, context, and intent.”

Fans meet the holographic Stan Lee

Many fans who attended the con took to social media to share their experience with Lee. While some outright hated the attraction, others found it to be fun.

However, many went in questioning the ethics behind it. It’s been reported that the Stan Lee Foundation approved the project, but the whole thing is making some fearful about the future of AI.

One fan had a positive interaction with the holographic Lee, as you can see below:

However, not everyone who attended felt the same happy vibes.

Fans react to AI Stan Lee

While some experienced the AI Lee firsthand, others are taking to social media to share their concerns about the idea. First of all, the payment portion felt icky to some.

i feel like not enough people are talking about how the Stan Lee ai thing at comic con is a ticketed experience and costs $18 after tax 💀 — ✨amanda✨ (@luvu2golka) September 28, 2025

According to The Hollywood Reporter, fans had to pay between $15 and $20 to talk with the fake Lee.

It’s worse than you think, it’s not something you just walk by, they’re charging $20 for the experience of meeting AI Stan Lee. Absolutely absurd. https://t.co/LR4VLZFz5i pic.twitter.com/vkYtOJSPav — Reid Southen (@Rahll) September 20, 2025

It’s ultimately inauthentic.

I’ve met Stan Lee and worked with him at conventions, this is the most inauthentic AI drivel. The responses have no emotion, it’s all robotic, it’s just a call/response AI bot. https://t.co/WGV8Mr3Jj0 — RichGinter (@RichGinter) September 27, 2025

Not honoring Stan Lee’s legacy

Many people believe it’s wrong to create an AI likeness without Lee’s explicit consent.

One X user writes, “He was taken advantage of in his final years, and now they’re reanimated the dead to take advantage of him again in death.”

Another adds, “Turning Stan Lee into an AI hologram feels less like honoring his legacy and more like monetizing his ghost.”

Meanwhile, some folks are just making jokes.

The AI Stan Lee when you mention Jack Kirby in front of it https://t.co/5VJCgLkdw3 pic.twitter.com/U3Z8v6b7CL — Cal. (@ratandbones) September 28, 2025

AI Stan Lee after 8 million questions break his digital Disney™️disguise and it’s revealed that he’s actually the AI Darth Vader from Fortnite https://t.co/SVLWOQDHFQ pic.twitter.com/hWJTwfp2e2 — Axpo 🇵🇸 (@axpovious360) September 20, 2025

No matter how you feel about seeing dead people in AI form, it’s safe to say there will be more attractions like this one down the line.

