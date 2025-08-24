Fans are sharing the scenes from TV and movies they wish they could watch again for the first time

Everyone has their favorite moments from movies and TV shows. From character debuts and shocking twists to romantic gestures and grand finales, there’s no shortage of iconic onscreen moments. In a recent Ask Reddit post, one entertainment fan posed an interesting question. “What scenes [do] you wish you could watch again for the first time from a movie or a show?”

Featured Video

To kick things off, u/Twunkorama gave the examples of Serena (Blake Lively) saying she killed someone in Gossip Girl and the fairy tale ending of Crazy Rich Asians.

The replies were vast, with most people wishing they could watch a big reveal with fresh eyes. Here’s a sample of some of the many replies from movie and television fans in the comments. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

1. Breaking Bad

AMC

Advertisement

“This moment in Breaking Bad [when Hank realizes Walt is Heisenberg]. I vividly remember screaming at my TV, and the wait for the next season feeling agonizing. Very few television moments have felt as thrilling and earned as that one did.” —u/sugg28

2. Mean Girls

Paramount

“The plot twist in Mean Girls where you think Regina is writing about Cady in the burn book, but then the reveal is she’s writing about herself and setting the other girls up lol.” —u/thankyoupapa

Advertisement

3. Game of Thrones

HBO

“This show had so many good ones that it makes me angry how badly it ended. Ned’s judgment, the Red Wedding, the Purple Wedding, Tyrion’s Trial, the Mountain and the Viper, the return of the dragons, Hold the Door, R+L=J…” —u/myersjw

4. Jurassic Park

Universal

Advertisement

“People love the T. rex attack scene, but I’ve always been a fan of the scene with the brachiosaurus … I wish I could have experienced it for the first time as someone from when the movie came out. ” —u/MrBublee_YT

“I was 14 when it came out, and my mom took us to see it. The theatre went insane at the first reveal, and I still get teary when that scene arrives.” —u/Powerful_Leg8519

5. Grey’s Anatomy

ABC

Advertisement

“Grey’s Anatomy, when you find out the patient they’re working on is George. I still vividly remember screaming, ‘IT’S GEORGE!!!’ When he writes it in Meredith’s hand.” —u/buzzfeed_sucks

6. The Matrix

Warner Bros.

“The lobby scene in The Matrix.” – u/3d1thF1nch

Advertisement

“I wish I could watch the whole Matrix movie for the first time again. See if it has the same effect now, as it did when I was young.” —u/wheres_the_revolt

7. Westworld

HBO

“If I thought about it for more than a few seconds, I’m sure I’d have a different answer, but the first one that came to mind was Bernard’s ‘What door?’ scene in Season 1 of Westworld.” —u/philonous355

Advertisement

8. 10 Things I Hate About You

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

“Still brings me so much joy even after watching it dozens of times, but the complete unexpectedness of [Heath Ledger singing] was something special.” —u/etzger4Sheriff

9. The Office

NBC

Advertisement

“Jim & Pam in the ‘Casino Night’ episode. Outside, when he tells her he loves her. Then, inside, when they kiss. I about died of giddiness when it finally happened!” —u/Puzzled_Cat7549

10. Avengers: Endgame

Marvel

“The ‘Avengers… assemble’ moment in Avengers: Endgame.” —u/thecoffeefrog

Advertisement

“That entire battle had the audience at my showing have the energy of a peak NBA Finals crowd.” —u/Upbeat_Tension_8077

11. New Girl

Fox

“Nick and Jess’ first kiss.” —u/Bidetpanties

Advertisement

“If I ever need a heart glowy feeling, always go back to this episode.” —u/HoggingHedges

12. The Empire Strikes Back

Lucasfilm

“If only I could’ve watched [the ‘I am your father’ scene] without knowing the reveal like my parents did. Toy Story 2 basically ruined it for me.” —u/schwiftydude47

Advertisement

13. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

Screen Gems

“Wish I could appreciate [the fakeout ending] for what it was in theaters, instead of being all ‘THIS WASN’T IN THE BOOK.’” —u/naomigoat

“Best midnight premiere moment EVER!” —u/cloverdemeter







Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.