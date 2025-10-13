“I’m kind of in a mourning process”: Actor Samantha Hanratty shares tearful video of the shocking moment she learned “Yellowjackets” would be ending

Yellowjackets fans received a shock earlier this week when it was announced that the beloved Showtime series would be ending with Season 4.

The show was initially expected to have five seasons, but considering how many series get canceled without a proper ending, many fans are just grateful that Yellowjackets will have a proper send-off.

Samantha Hanratty shares raw reaction to cancellation

Samantha Hanratty, who plays young Misty Quigley on Yellowjackets, took to TikTok after the news broke. The actor shared her thoughts on the news through tears.

“So, as you can see, we just got the news, and it looks like all of you did too,” Hanratty began in a voiceover. “This is gonna be the final season of Yellowjackets, and I don’t really know how to take it in. Clearly, I’m very emotional, and I know that all good things must come to an end. I’m just extremely, extremely grateful to have been a part of this show.”

“I’m kind of in a mourning process at the idea that it’s gonna be over, but I just wanna tell you all how incredibly grateful I am for this show, for the opportunity, for this incredible fanbase, and I promise you, we are going to make this last season so incredibly amazing. And I’m so excited to start working on it,” she continued.

Yellowjackets showrunners announce final season

“After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we’re excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of Yellowjackets to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season,” Lyle and Nickerson said in a statement.

“We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen. Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we’re so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew, and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery, and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it … delicious,” it continued.

Season 3 of Yellowjackets starred Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, and Simone Kessell. Elijah Wood had a recurring role, and Hilary Swank, Joel McHale, and Ashley Sutton guest-starred.

Yellowjackets fans react to the show ending

Fans of Yellowjackets seem to have varying opinions about the show ending with Season 4. While some feel it’s the right time for the show to wrap things up, others are worried there are too many loose ends to properly tell the rest of the story in one season.

“Everything that needs explaining rushed in 10 episodes? The conflict between Shauna & Nat, at least 3 more sacrifices, the rescue, acclimating to civilization, coming up w/ the story, the slumber party flashback, why Shauna married Jeff AND THEN Shauna vs. TAIMISTY vs Hat?” one fan commented on the announcement.

“If y’all are gonna end it on 4 seasons, please at least make it 15 episodes instead of 10, cause there’s no way that story can be wrapped up with no loose ends without it being rushed in 10 episodes,” one person suggested.

“What about the 5-season playbook, hmm? I thought we were promised 5 seasons. If we aren’t getting that, at least give us an actual, normal TV season of 20-22 episodes, no more 9-13 episode seasons,” another fan wondered.

“This timing feels right,” one fan with a different outlook wrote.

“Yellowjackets may be ending, but they will always be the characters of all time,” another person shared.

“I don’t even care about continuity at this point like f*** it bring everyone back to life and start over. Yellowjackets All Stars,” another joked.

