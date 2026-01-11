“Those theories, there’s sometimes some truth”: Sadie Sink says internet theories revealed her Spider-Man casting

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day theories are so vast that Sadie Sink discovered she was cast in the film through the Internet.

Sink is officially done with Stranger Things, but her career is only getting started. The Tony Award-nominated actor is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, alongside Tom Holland. The Internet is obsessed with figuring out who she is playing. If there’s a red-headed Marvel character, chances are someone online has speculated that Sink is playing her.

The Internet theories actually started before Sink was officially cast, which is how she learned about her role. The young star was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and spoke about her Marvel origins.

“It’s torture. There’s so much speculation,” Sink explained. “I feel like there’s a new character every week. I tell people. The people I know. I found out through online theories. Before I got cast, there was speculation online that said, ‘Sadie Sink is gonna be in the new Spider-Man.’ … I was like, ‘I am?’ Sure enough, two days later, they asked me to do it,” Sink continued. “Those theories, there’s sometimes some truth to [them].”

Marvel fans are hyped for Sadie Sink’s Spider-Man role

People have a lot to say about Sink’s comments to Fallon and her casting in general. There’s a discussion on the r/popculturechat subreddit about it, in addition to lots of other social media posts.

Reddit user u/Soft_Interaction_437 pointed out that Sadie wasn’t the first, saying, “Didn’t Tom Holland say something similar about him finding out he got cast as Spider-Man?”

u/Cantyousee0 added, “I wonder if they leaked the casting themselves to gauge interest from the general public.”

On X, user @BlazeBTC manifested, “hope someone speculates a job for me.”

her reaction to the screams at her for being in spider-man… SHE IS NOT READY😭😭girl this (hopefully) will be ur best role yet🤞 pic.twitter.com/HZserCTHkt — b🐝- MET SADIE SINK (@blovessadie) January 6, 2026

i have a feeling sadie sink and zendaya as a duo during spider-man press is gonna be one to watch out for pic.twitter.com/XTotAsOVir — softie (@softiealiaa) January 7, 2026

sadie sink’s amazing acting in stranger things 5 only made me more excited for spider-man brand new day. her chemistry with tom holland gonna be amazing 😊 pic.twitter.com/nPBTIGWiBO — sick dick 🛒 (@svprcrm) January 6, 2026

